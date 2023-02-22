Fontana Forecast Creates Concern Ahead of NASCAR Weekend

The NASCAR season continues with a trip to Auto Club Speedway. The forecast creates some concerns about rained-out qualifying and potential race delays.

According to AccuWeather, heavy rainfall will occur on Friday, February 24, and Saturday, February 25. The forecast calls for a 97 percent chance of rain and temperatures in the mid to high-40s. There is no on-track action on February 24, but there is supposed to be a track walk and technical inspection.

The forecast on Sunday, February 26, is more favorable for racing. There is a 30 percent chance of precipitation during the day, but it drops to 25 percent heading into the evening. Temperatures should be in the low 50s as the Cup Series drivers prepare for the Pala Casino 400.

One other potential disruptor is snow. AccuWeather notes that the snow level could drop to 2,000 feet above sea level over the weekend as part of a winter storm. The start-finish line at Auto Club Speedway is 1,121.27 feet above sea level.

Rainfall Could Wash Out Some On-Track Action

There are two days of on-track action at Auto Club Speedway. The Xfinity Series and Cup Series drivers will practice and qualify on Saturday, February 25. The Xfinity race is also set for 5 p.m. ET (FS1) on February 25.

The Sunday, February 26, schedule focuses solely on the Cup Series. The drivers will head to the two-mile track for the Pala Casino 400, which takes place at 3 p.m. ET (FOX). They will battle for the win and a spot in the playoffs next to Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

If the rainfall washes out practice and qualifying on February 25, NASCAR will set the lineups with its formula. This includes 25 percent based on driver finish in the season-opening race, 25 percent owner finish in the last race, 35 percent owner pts (2023), and 15 percent fastest lap in the last race.

For the Xfinity Series, in particular, the rain could send two teams home early. There are 40 entries that will head to Auto Club Speedway, but there are only 38 spots on the starting grid. The owner points from 2022 will determine which teams get into the Xfinity Series race.

If the rainfall washes out the Xfinity Series race, there is still hope for NASCAR fans. There is a time slot after the Cup Series race when NASCAR could fit in the race, and Auto Club Speedway has lights so the event could take place without concerns about racing the sunset.

Rainfall Previously Benefited 1 Hall of Famer

Having rain in the forecast is not ideal for the teams, drivers, or fans. There are concerns about NASCAR getting in both races at the scheduled times, as well as the ability to properly send off the two-mile configuration of Auto Club Speedway.

Rain has played a role in previous races at the California track. One prominent example is the event from 2012. There were blue skies during the drivers’ meeting, but the weather quickly worsened and created the expectation that the race would only reach halfway.

Kyle Busch had the lead early after starting second, and he spent 80 laps at the front of the pack. However, Tony Stewart took the lead late and held on before rainfall brought out the yellow caution flag.

NASCAR ultimately called the race with 71 laps remaining and declared Stewart the winner. Busch finished second while Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished third. This was Stewart’s second career win at the Southern California track, and it was his second win of the 2012 season.