Greg Biffle Is Back for Another Cup Series Start

Greg Biffle’s return to the NASCAR Cup Series was not limited to only the Daytona 500. He has set the date for a return to NY Racing and the No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro.

NASCAR broke the news with the release of the entry list for the March 6 Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX). There are 37 total entries for the Cup Series race — 36 chartered entries and one open. The No. 44 NY Racing Chevrolet is the lone open entry. The initial list did not reveal the primary partner that will join Biffle for the race.

The NASCAR grid features 40 total stock cars, which will benefit Biffle as he prepares for the Pennzoil 400. There are only 37 entries, meaning he won’t have to beat out any other drivers as he did during his Bluegreen Vacation Duel race.

Biffle’s Return to the Cup Series Featured Highs and Lows

The return of The Biff created excitement among NASCAR fans during the month of February. They embraced the opportunity to watch the 19-time winner compete in the Cup Series for the first time since the 2016 season, but they witnessed a weekend filled with high and low moments.

One of the high moments for Biffle and the No. 44 team took place during the second Bluegreen Vacation Duel race. He needed to finish ahead of Timmy Hill in the No. 66 in order to secure his spot in the Great American Race, and he did just that. Biffle finished 13th overall in the 21-car field, seven spots ahead of Hill, and he locked himself into the season-opening race.

Once Biffle suited up for the Daytona 500, however, he experienced issues that kept him from contending for a strong finish. His fuel pump went out a mere eight laps into the race. He had to take the No. 44 to the garage for repairs before later returning multiple laps down. Biffle ultimately finished 36th overall and 65 laps behind the competition.

Biffle Has Some Strong Performances at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

There will be several drivers drawing attention when the Cup Series heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, especially those searching for their first career win at the 1.5-mile track. Biffle will be among this group as he makes his second start in the Gen 7 Chevrolet.

The driver of the No. 44 never reached Victory Lane at Las Vegas Motor Speedway during his career as a full-time driver. However, he posted six top-10 finishes and two top-fives. This run includes a pair of third-place finishes while driving for what is now RFK Racing (2008 and 2012).

With an average finish of 14.9 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and only two finishes outside of the top-25 in 13 starts, Biffle has a history of production at the track. Now the only question is whether he will be able to wrangle the Gen 7 stock car that sent several former champions spinning during the trip to Auto Club Speedway.

