Former NASCAR Driver Starting Team for 2022

A former NASCAR driver is making his return but in a different role. JC Stout, a former competitor in the Xfinity Series and Truck Series, will start his own team for the 2022 Xfinity Series season.

SQR Development, a company owned by Stout, issued a press release and confirmed plans to compete on a part-time basis during the 2022 season. The team will aim for 10-12 races and will drive Toyota stock cars, starting on April 2 at Richmond Raceway. According to the press release, the team purchased chassis from Joe Gibbs Racing.

“I can’t reiterate enough that I’ve been more than blessed to have learned from some of the best businessmen, mechanics, team owners, crew chiefs, engine builders, whether at a regional short track level where at one time we may have been foes or on a NASCAR National level,” Stout said in a statement.

The press release did not confirm a vehicle number for the upcoming season, but it revealed that the team will use Pro Motor Engines and that former crew chief Rick Ren will serve as a consultant for the team. Additionally, SQR Development said that the team has talked to a few drivers “with notable names.”

Stout Last Competed in NASCAR in 2010

A veteran of both the Xfinity Series and Truck Series, Stout made his national series debut in 2003 in the Truck Series. He started three races in the No. 91 Chevrolet and posted a season-best finish of 19th at the Milwaukee Mile in Wisconsin.

Stout continued competing on a part-time basis in the Truck Series until 2010, making a total of 35 starts. His most expansive schedule took place during the 2010 season when he suited up for 10 Truck Series races split between Rick Ware Racing and Team Gill Racing.

Along with his time in the Truck Series, Stout also spent three partial seasons in the Xfinity Series. He made three starts in 2008, five in 2009, and one in 2010 while primarily driving for JD Motorsports.

Stout will now be in charge as an assortment of drivers tries to qualify for some races in 2022. They will climb into the Toyota Supra and face off with some of the top drivers in the Xfinity Series.

SQR Development Joins Other Newer Teams

Stout’s announced return to the Xfinity Series continues the run of big news from current and former drivers alike. There are multiple that have provided updates about expanded plans for the 2022 season.

Chief among the group is Jesse Iwuji. The driver revealed on August 21 that he had started an Xfinity Series team with NFL Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith. They will compete during the 2022 season with Iwuji as the primary driver.

Another example is Joey Gase. He announced on November 18 that he would take on the 2022 Xfinity Series season as a driver-owner for Joey Gase Racing. The team will strive to run full-time with Gase as the primary driver of the No. 35 but will try to add other qualified options.

Along with some new additions to the Xfinity Series, another team reformed with slightly different ownership. Martins Motorsports became Alpha Prime Racing, a team owned by Tommy Joe Martins and Caesar Bacarella. The organization will feature multiple drivers during the 2022 season, as well as two cars in a select number of races.

