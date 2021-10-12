Jeb Burton Confirms Departure From Kaulig Xfinity Car

The driver of the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro has provided a major update about the 2022 season. Jeb Burton has confirmed to Frontstretch that he will not return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series car after running a full schedule in 2021.

“I will not be in the [No.] 10 car next year,” Burton told Frontstretch on Monday, October 11. “I don’t see a path there for that to happen. There’s other people who have funding.” He added that he continues to work on getting a car lined up for the 2022 season and that he has some options.

“I’ve got some opportunities,” Burton said. “There’s some [NASCAR] Cup [Series] opportunities. There’s some Xfinity opportunities. I’m just trying to figure out what’s best for me and all my partners. That’s where I’m at.”

The news comes two days after Burton’s elimination from the Xfinity Series playoffs at the Charlotte Roval. He entered the October 9 race eight points below the cutline and within reach of the Round of Eight. All Burton needed to do was either win the race or finish several spots ahead of his cousin, Harrison Burton. The driver of the No. 10 finished 13th while Harrison took 15th, ensuring his elimination.

Kaulig Racing has already confirmed that Daniel Hemric will take over the No. 11 Chevrolet while Justin Haley heads to the Cup Series. The team also stated that AJ Allmendinger will remain a full-time driver in the Xfinity Series while pursuing more wins. Burton’s departure now creates questions about whether the team will field the No. 10 or if they will move forward with only two Xfinity Series cars.

Burton Previously Addressed His Uncertain 2022 Outlook

The driver of the No. 10 previously provided a grim outlook about the 2022 season. He met with media members at the start of the Xfinity Series playoffs and explained that his father, Ward Burton, was actively working to add partners. Burton had previously learned that one of his primary sponsors, Nutrien AG Solutions, would not return for 2022.

“I’ve been on the phone nonstop trying to figure it out,” Burton said about his contract situation, as recorded by FOX Sports Bob Pockrass. “It’s definitely a unique situation. I’m not sure what my future holds right now, but we’re working hard on it every day. Right now, we’re focused on the playoffs. Need to go win some races — that’s not going to hurt anything — and try to win a championship.”

Burton said during the media session that the playoffs could serve as his “last seven races” considering that he did not know what his future holds. Weeks later, he confirmed that his time with Kaulig Racing’s Xfinity Series program will come to an end after the November 6 championship race.

Burton Left the Door Open Regarding Future Kaulig Starts

While he will not return to the No. 10 Chevrolet Camaro after the 2021 season and a win at Talladega Superspeedway, there is a scenario where the veteran could make future starts with Kaulig Racing. Burton told Frontstretch that the championship-contending team has “Cup opportunities and different things.” He added that they are exploring ways to continue working together.

Burton has Cup Series experience, albeit with underfunded teams. He spent the 2015 season with BK Racing, making 28 of the 36 starts in the No. 26 and No. 23 Toyotas. Burton posted a season-best finish of 27th at Martinsville Speedway on November 1, 2015. He also failed to qualify for eight other races, including the Daytona 500.

Burton made five more starts in the Cup Series — two with Go Fas Racing in 2016, one with Rick Ware Racing in 2018, and two more with Rick Ware in 2019. His best finish was 29th at Pocono Raceway in 2016 while driving the No. 32 Ford.

If Burton is able to make more Cup Series starts, he will do so in vastly better equipment. The Next Gen stock cars will lower costs for all of the teams, per USA Today. This would provide more opportunities for smaller existing teams such as JTG Daugherty Racing, Rick Ware Racing, Richard Childress Racing, and Front Row Motorsports to contend for wins. The same goes for new full-time entries to the Cup Series in Kaulig Racing and GMS Racing. Though Allmendinger previously won a Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course on August 15 while making limited starts.

