Jeffrey Earnhardt Has 1 of His Primary Schemes

Jeffrey Earnhardt will not make his Alpha Prime Racing debut until the Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway. However, he has one primary scheme already in place.

Alpha Prime Racing dropped the scheme on Wednesday, January 5. The Xfinity Series team celebrated 44 days remaining until the season-opening race by showing off the black and green ForeverLawn scheme that Earnhardt will use during his first season in the No. 44.

The scheme has some similarities to those used by Earnhardt in the past. The base color is black while green grass takes up the bottom of the stock car. Though it appears longer than it was on the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet at Talladega Superspeedway.

🟢 Today marks 44 days until we see the green flag at @DAYTONA! To celebrate, here’s your first look at @JEarnhardt1’s 2023 @foreverlawninc #BlackAndGreenGrassMachine! 🌱 pic.twitter.com/Bnb0skyGl8 — Alpha Prime Racing (@TeamAlphaPrime) January 5, 2023

“We’re so excited to have Jeffrey and ForeverLawn join the Alpha Prime team,” said Tommy Joe Martins, President of Alpha Prime Racing, in a press release. “Our designer Ryan Pistana has done a great job with our paint schemes, and this car is certainly no exception. We can’t wait to see the No. 44 Black and Green Grass Machine hit the racetrack next month!”

Alpha Prime Racing Provided More Details About the Partnership

Back on December 13, Alpha Prime Racing revealed that Earnhardt had joined the fold. He is set to become the first full-time driver since 2021 when the team ran under the name Martins Motorsports.

As part of the announcement, APR confirmed that ForeverLawn would serve as Earnhardt’s primary partner for multiple races. There were no details at the time about the number of events on the schedule, but the latest press release has added clarity.

An announcement on January 5 shows that the Black and Green Grass Machine will take center stage during 16 of the 33 Xfinity Series races. This schedule includes the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.

Additionally, Earnhardt will have some other partners joining the fold. The list includes GasPOS, Precision Products, STR, Harvest Ministries, and The MNK Legacy Project.

Earnhardt Has Showcased Multiple ForeverLawn Schemes

The veteran driver will return to full-time competition for the first time since the 2021 season, and he will join a new team while doing so. Earnhardt will also continue his longstanding relationship with ForeverLawn.

The synthetic turf company has been one of Earnhardt’s primary partners since the 2020 season when he drove for JD Motorsports. There were three races during the first season and 14 in 2021.

ForeverLawn continued to support Earnhardt as he took on a part-time schedule in 2022. The company served as his primary partner for 10 of his 13 starts, and it took over entries for both Sam Hunt Racing and Richard Childress Racing. The schedule included his runner-up at Talladega Superspeedway with RCR and a seventh-place finish at Nashville Superspeedway with SHR.

“After a strong 2022 season, we are excited to get back on the track in 2023,” Earnhardt said in a press release. “We’re with a new team, have a full season of racing, and a sleek new look. I’m pumped to race every week this season and look forward to building on last year’s momentum.”