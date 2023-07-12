Jimmie Johnson & Chad Knaus Headline Hall of Fame Nominees

NASCAR has unveiled the list of nominees for the 2024 Hall of Fame class. There are multiple new additions to the list, including a pair of seven-time champions.

According to a press release, Jimmie Johnson and former crew chief Chad Knaus are the two new additions to the modern-era ballot. They are both in their first year of eligibility.

The rest of the modern-era ballot includes some standout options — 28-time winner Carl Edwards, 21-time winner Jeff Burton, 18-time winner Harry Gant, championship-winning crew chief Harry Hyde, 23-time winner Ricky Rudd, two-time championship-winning crew chief Tim Brewer, 18-time winner Neil Bonnett, and NASCAR weekly series national champion Larry Phillips.

Only two names from the modern-era ballot will be selected by the panel of 61 people and a fan ballot on August 2. The other Hall of Fame inductee will come from the Pioneer ballot.

The Pioneer Ballot Added a Former Rookie of the Year

The Pioneer ballot highlights the industry figures that began their careers more than 60 years ago. There are five names on the 2024 ballot, one of which is a new addition.

NASCAR announced that Donnie Allison, an original member of the Alabama Gang, is now a nominee on the Pioneer ballot. The 1967 Cup Series Rookie of the Year made 242 starts at NASCAR’s top level, and he won 10 races. This includes two wins at Talladega Superspeedway.

The Pioneer ballot also includes AJ Foyt, the only driver to win the Indianapolis 500, Daytona 500, 24 Hours of Daytona, 24 Hours of Le Mans, and 12 Hours of Sebring. Foyt only ran 128 Cup Series races, but he won seven of them.

The Pioneer ballot also includes two-time Xfinity Series champion Sam Ard — who was the first driver to win 10 races in a single season in the series — and two-time Cup champion owner Ralph Moody.

The other prominent name on the Pioneer ballot is Banjo Matthews. His cars were responsible for more than 250 Cup Series wins and three championships.

The Landmark Award Ballot Has a New Name

The Landmark Award is a crucial part of the Hall of Fame ceremony as NASCAR celebrates those that have made a positive impact on the sport. This award honors those who have made significant contributions to the growth of NASCAR.

Les Richter is the newest addition to this list. The former NFL linebacker turned his attention to auto racing after a Hall of Fame career, and he served in a variety of roles.

Richter was the president of Riverside Raceway, helped form the International Race Of Champions (IROC) Series, and he served as the vice president of California Speedway. He also had a tenure as the director of competition for NASCAR before Mike Helton.

Richter joins a standout list of nominees for the Landmark Award. This includes Pocono Raceway founder Dr. Joseph Mattioli, NASCAR Executive Vice Chair Lesa France Kennedy, and groundbreaking Cup Series competitor Janet Guthrie.

Rounding out the list is Alvin Hawkins, NASCAR’s first flagman who established NASCAR racing at Bowman Gray Stadium with Bill France Sr.