Joey Logano & Hailie Deegan Team Up To Support Foster Families

Two prominent members of the Ford Performance NASCAR family have teamed up to deliver some joy during the holiday season. Team Penske’s Joey Logano and David Gilliland Racing’s Hailie Deegan delivered presents and took part in an event to support foster families in North Carolina.

Logano posted a video from the event that featured him and Deegan loading up his electric Ford F-100 Eluminator with presents. They then headed to the Children’s Hope Alliance holiday party with a truck bed full of gifts. The two Ford Performance drivers spent time with the foster families before using a Ford F-150 Lightning to light up the massive Christmas tree.

The #Ford F-100 Eluminator & the Ford F-150 Lightning helped @HailieDeegan and I spread some holiday cheer to over 25+ foster care families at the @CHA_Alliance Holiday Party last night! Thanks @fordperformance and HD for supporting the @joeyloganofdn pic.twitter.com/YhRmNy0QOY — Joey Logano (@joeylogano) December 18, 2021

“We wanted to spread some holiday cheer this time of the season and give thanks to all the foster families that have been doing so much great work this year,” Logano said in the video. “We work a lot with Children’s Hope Alliance in Barium Springs, up in Statesville, North Carolina, and we wanted to give some great gifts away.”

“All these kids, seeing their smiles after you give them these baskets with all of the toys and candy in them, it just honestly is priceless,” Deegan said after the event. “It makes for such a great experience.”

Helping Kids Is a Key Part of the Joey Logano Foundation

Ford Performance played a significant role in the holiday event, as did the Joey Logano Foundation. The driver of the No. 22’s charitable organization has a mission of helping children, and he explained that donations made to the JLF directly supported the event featuring him and Deegan.

There are three children-focused initiatives in the Joey Logano Foundation — the JL Kids Crew, C.A.R.E. (Critical Assistance Relief Effort), and Grant Funding.

C.A.R.E. provides critical supplies and necessities to children and young adults going through difficult times. This program specifically aids children in foster care or youth transitioning to independent living.

The Grant Funding initiative focuses on the programs that assist children and young adults in vulnerable populations. The JLF supports others that directly work with those in need on a day-to-day basis.

The JL Kids Crew provides unique experiences for children dealing with difficult situations. They have the opportunity to attend a race and enjoy a behind-the-scenes experience. The list of perks includes a firesuit, customized apparel, a framed certificate, a tour of the garage area, a meeting with Logano, and serving as a temporary pit crew member among others.

The Holiday Delivery Caps Off a Major Week for Deegan

The event with Logano and Ford Performance was fitting considering that Deegan confirmed that she will remain behind the wheel of a Ford F-150 during the 2022 Camping World Truck Series season.

David Gilliland Racing announced on December 15 that Deegan will return to the No. 1 Ford F-150 for her sophomore campaign. She finished the 2021 season 17th in points after starting all 22 races and posting one top-10 finish — seventh at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Deegan will now continue working as part of the Ford Performance family while trying to reach new career heights in the Ford F-150. She will also likely continue to use the partnership with Ford Performance to make an impact away from the NASCAR tracks.

