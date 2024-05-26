Joey Logano Talks Life After Racing & Why NASCAR Fans Will Likely Still See Him

Joey Logano is a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion at age 34. Based on history, the Team Penske driver has at least a decade left to earn more race wins and titles. When he does finally decide to hang up his helmet for a final time, the driver doesn’t have a specific plan of action but does have an idea of what he wants to do.

“I still got some years left,” Logano said before the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro. “You know the landscape of the sport is changing so much from a TV partner situation and how many races each group is doing, and where you fall into all that. I don’t see me just sitting on the couch, I can promise you that.

@joeylogano is really good in the broadcast booth. He talks about life after racing, including a potential future in the booth and other things he might pursue when he decides to hang up his helmet for a final time. pic.twitter.com/F7K5mq9lt8 — Kyle Dalton (@kdsportswriter) May 26, 2024

“I enjoy doing TV right now and Saturdays are usually a little more relaxed than what they used to be with the limited time on the racetrack. So I enjoy doing it, but I don’t know, I could see myself wanting to help from other ways. You know, our sport in general, right? Maybe it’s for NASCAR.

“I don’t know. I do think it’s important to give back to the sport that’s given you so much and make it better for the next generation. And if I can help doing that somewhere, that’s what I would want to do.”

Joey Logano Leads Fox Booth in Drivers Only Xfinity Broadcast

As Logano mentioned, he currently enjoys working some of the Xfinity Series broadcasts with Fox. He’s been a regular in the booth for multiple races each year, and this year he transitioned up to the lead announcer role during the May 25 Drivers Only broadcast at Charlotte, where he replaced the retired Kevin Harvick, who is now part of the Sunday Cup broadcasts with Clint Bowyer and Mike Joy.

Calling the #NASCAR Xfinity Series race in the @NASCARONFOX booth. Tune in NOW! pic.twitter.com/YH2e4XaYZU — Joey Logano (@joeylogano) May 25, 2024

At the conclusion of the broadcast, the Ford driver shared his thoughts on the experience.

“This has really been a special thing, for sure, all the way through” he noted. “I’ve enjoyed working with Fox for years now. Like I said, I outlasted Kevin Harvick and got this role. I had fun with it. It’s hard. It’s way harder than I thought it was going to be but I had fun.”

Joey Logano Has Struggled in 2024

While Logano has had fun in the booth in 2024, the same can’t be said for his on-track performance. This year has been a struggle for the No. 22 team, outside of his win in the non-points-paying All-Star Race.

Through the first 13 races or the halfway mark of the regular season, Logano has managed just three top-10 results, including a single top-5 at Richmond. His average finishing position is 18.8, or worse than any other active previous champion. And he hasn’t gone this deep into a season without a trip to Victory Lane since 2016 when he won at Michigan in the 15th race of the year.

Through the same number of races in 2023, the Penske driver had six top 10s, including a win at Atlanta and a pair of runner-up finishes at the Daytona 500 and Martinsville.

It’s certainly not the kind of start Logano or Team Penske wanted or expected this season. But as they’ve proven over the last two years, it’s not how you start, but how you finish. And both years the organization finished hoisting the Bill France Cup in Phoenix.