Jordan Anderson Pulls Double-Duty With Bommarito Automotive Group

Jordan Anderson will log some serious miles on Aug. 20-21 while pulling double-duty. He will join the Camping World Truck Series drivers at the World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway in Madison, Ill. before heading to Michigan International Speedway for a NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

The race at World-Wide Technology Raceway will be Anderson’s sixth start of the year in the Truck Series. He previously suited up at Daytona International Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway, and Darlington Raceway while averaging a finish of 15.67. His best outing was a runner-up finish at Daytona International Speedway behind Ben Rhodes.

The 30-year-old driver-owner also has six previous starts at World-Wide Technology Raceway in his Truck Series career. His best finish was 11th overall in 2016, a race that Christopher Bell won and one of five outings inside the top 20.

Anderson Has 3 Xfinity Series Starts in 2021

While Anderson has several Truck Series starts in 2021, he will only make his third in the Xfinity Series. He previously suited up for the race at Texas Motor Speedway on June 12, finishing 34th overall. He returned to the No. 31 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet Camaro at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 17, finishing 34th once again.

Anderson has primarily partnered with other drivers during the races for which the team qualified. Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick made three starts, finishing fifth at Charlotte Motor Speedway and eighth at Circuit of the Americas. Similarly, Josh Berry made three starts for Jordan Anderson Racing while finishing top 10 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and Pocono Raceway.

JAR also partnered with Kaz Grala, Erik Jones, and Sage Karam during the 2021 season, providing all three drivers with the opportunity to gain experience at various tracks. Jones, in particular, took on Watkins Glen International one day before competing in the Cup Series race. Though he crashed after 66 laps and finished 36th.

Anderson Will Start Outside the Top 30 at Michigan

When Anderson climbs into the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro, he will do so near the rear of the field. He will start the New Holland 250 from the 31st position, next to Joe Graf Jr. on the 16th row, while Austin Cindric and AJ Allmendinger line up on the first row.

There is no qualifying or practice for the drivers during the NASCAR weekend at Michigan. Instead, Anderson and his peers will simply head to the starting grid and line up for the race after the sanctioning body determined the lineup. The owners’ points standings play a significant role, and Jordan Anderson Racing sits 31st overall after competing in 11 races.

Anderson will not be the only driver using Michigan as a one-off race. 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace will suit up for Hattori Racing Enterprises while replacing Truck Series driver Austin Hill. Reddick will take over the No. 23 Our Motorsports Chevrolet. Similarly, Berry will rejoin JR Motorsports while replacing Michael Annett, who continues to recover from surgery to repair a stress fracture in his right femur.

All four of these drivers will face off with each other, as well as the best in the Xfinity Series. The New Holland 250 will take place on Saturday, Aug. 21, at 3:30 p.m. ET. NBC Sports Network will provide coverage for the action on the two-mile oval.

