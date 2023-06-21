Stewart-Haas Racing Names Kevin Harvick’s Replacement

Stewart-Haas Racing has answered a lingering question by revealing the driver that will replace Kevin Harvick after the 2023 season. The Cup Series organization has confirmed that Josh Berry will take over the No. 4 Ford Mustang.

SHR made the announcement at Charlotte Motor Speedway on June 21. Tony Stewart, Greg Zipadelli, Harvick, and Rodney Childers met with members of the media and detailed the future of the No. 4 team. They confirmed that Berry will make the move over to Ford Performance while taking over a winning car.

You aren’t just some guy filling @KevinHarvick's seat.

You demand what the No. 4 requires. Resilient in the face of obstacles.

Calculated in your approach.

Fierce as a competitor.

There when it matters. The No. 4 is yours, @joshberry. #4WARD pic.twitter.com/i2jkI4XXMl — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) June 21, 2023

As Stewart explained, there weren’t many drivers that they wanted to look at to replace Harvick in the No. 4. They “put all our eggs in one basket” while trying to bring Berry into the fold.

Harvick chimed in and said that the No. 4 team needed a driver that could step in and immediately fit in with this group of “special people.” He explained that the common denominators with Berry and Childers made this the right fit.

“Josh Berry has proven himself in the Xfinity Series and this year showed how quickly he can adapt to the cars and the level of competition in the NASCAR Cup Series,” said Greg Zipadelli, chief competition officer.

“He’ll be a rookie in our racecar next year, but he drives like a veteran. He puts in the work to ensure that he’s always ready for the opportunities that come his way, and we’re very happy that his next opportunity is with Stewart-Haas Racing.”

Berry Followed a Unique Path to NASCAR’s Top Level

The Tennessee native did not follow the standard path to NASCAR’s national series. Instead, Berry worked as a bank teller and raced Legends cars at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. He also competed virtually on iRacing, where he met Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2008.

The two became friends, which led to Earnhardt putting Berry in the JR Motorsports Late Model program. The Tennessee native took advantage by winning more than 100 races, a national title, and multiple track championships.

“We always knew in the back of our minds that might just be his legacy,” Earnhardt told media members on June 20. “But we found ourselves in a position to give him some opportunities in our Xfinity car.

“That was basically like, ‘Hey, here’s like a very meager chance to show what you can do. Go out there and you have to make it happen. We don’t know whether this is all we’ll be able to allow.'”

It’s hard to fit over a decade of memories into a video, but we want you to know we are proud of you @joshberry. From Late Models to Xfinity, we will be forever grateful for what you have done for us. Good luck on Sundays. https://t.co/8wuwcNGrEK pic.twitter.com/1J6Qq62B7R — JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) June 21, 2023

Berry made 12 starts in the No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro, five in the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro, and five in the No. 31 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet Camaro during the 2021 season.

Berry delivered his first career Xfinity Series win at Martinsville Speedway in the spring and then he won at Las Vegas in the fall while replacing an injured Michael Annett.

These wins helped bring new partners on board, which led to Berry taking on a full schedule in 2022. Once again, he capitalized by winning three races and ending the season fourth in the championship standings.

“He won at Martinsville in one of those abbreviated opportunities. I mean, I cried like if he was my brother,” Earnhardt added. “It’s hard to describe the emotion, but it was incredible.

“So since then we’ve continued to, because of his on-track success, draw more support and interest in his career. We’ve gotten new partners and sponsors that want to get behind this Josh Berry thing.”

Stewart Took a Different Approach With This Deal

With Berry taking a “blue-collar approach” to his NASCAR career, he hasn’t brought millions of dollars in sponsorship to the table. This is actually something that Stewart prefers.

As the Hall of Famer explained during the press conference, “I’m not interested in some kid’s father coming in and buying their way into the Cup Series. I have zero interest in that.”

Instead, Stewart noted that someone from Berry’s background is more likely to win a championship. They have had to work and earn their way into NASCAR’s elite series.

That being said, there are discussions currently taking place about the No. 4’s future. The industry belief is that Busch Light will move to another team and driver, which leaves open spots on the schedule. SHR is currently working on filling these spots for the 2024 season.