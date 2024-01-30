Josh Williams Returns to NASCAR Cup Series. Will Drive at the Clash.

A year makes all the difference. Kaulig Racing announced today that Josh Williams will drive the No. 16 Chevrolet at this week’s Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, and for several more NASCAR Cup Series races this year. After a trying 2023, one that included a race suspension, and after grinding away for years with smaller teams, this was welcome news.

Super excited to share that @Josh6williams will drive the No. 16 @AlloyEmployer Chevrolet in select @nascar Cup races starting with the Busch Light Clash this weekend!#NASCAR | #TrophyHunting pic.twitter.com/SgqJVY1xtI — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) January 29, 2024

It was just last November when Josh Williams got the call to race full-time for Kaulig Racing for the NASCAR Xfinity Series campaign. And it was last March when Williams got suspended for a race — a spat with racing officials, where he did not back down. Now, he’ll be racing for Kaulig in several NASCAR Cup Series races this year.

Josh Williams Fights Tooth and Nail

Last March, Josh Williams was suspended one race for parking his car, not in the garage as instructed by race officials at the Atlanta Motor Speedway — for debris flying off. Instead, Williams parked his car on the finish line. He got out, waved to fans, then walked to his pit crew, hair flying.

#NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Josh Williams has been suspended one race for parking his car at the start-finish line at Atlanta Motor Speedway. pic.twitter.com/3vgTlw8Jzz — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 21, 2023

That caused Williams to miss the NASCAR Xfinity Series 250 at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin. But he was unrepentant.

“I stand behind what I did and I don’t regret any decision I made,” Williams said in a statement. “I am not going anywhere any time soon! I hope the loyal fans of NASCAR continue to fill the infields and grandstands.” Williams then thanked the fans for “showing love.” It was a bold statement for a driver that spent years fighting for a chance to race for a team that could have even a shot at making the playoffs.

But the move — and the defiance — paid off. Soon after, Josh Williams got the call to race for Kaulig Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing, said at the time that “Josh Williams has fought tooth and nail for everything in his racing career, and we’re really excited to have him race for us. We love his energy and passion at the track, and we think his personality and drive will fit right in with the Kaulig Racing culture.”

Fast forward a few months from that, and now he’ll be racing for Kaulig in several NASCAR Cup Series events. Fast forward to today, and Josh Williams will be racing at the Clash at The Coliseum this Sunday. That’s a heck of a year.

Ready to Prove Himself at the Clash

Make no mistake, Josh Williams is grateful for this chance. “Getting another opportunity in the Cup Series is humbling,” he said. “Especially with a team like Kaulig Racing,”

He also knows he needs to be ready. Adding, “I’ve been spending time in the sim with Team Chevy, and that’s been a huge help in getting comfortable and acclimated to the L.A. Coliseum. Short track racing is my background, and it doesn’t get much shorter than at The Clash. I’m ready for the challenge.”

Kaulig Racing said that Williams will race the No. 16 Alloy Employer Services Camaro ZL1 at this Sunday’s Clash, then at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in the Ambetter Health 400, and “additional NCS (NASCAR Cup Series) starts” to be announced at a later date. In addition to that, the company said Williams will compete in the No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevy Camaro for the Xfinity Series Championship, starting with the season opener at Daytona International Speedway on February 17. It’s gonna be another busy year.