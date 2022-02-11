1 of Kaulig Racing’s Partners Makes Surprising Return

One of Kaulig Racing‘s primary partners is making a surprising return for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Nutrien AG Solutions will return and will support AJ Allmendinger.

Kaulig Racing broke the news on February 10. The Xfinity Series organization showed off the No. 16 Chevrolet Camaro featuring the white and green color scheme. The Nutrien AG Solutions scheme will make its debut during the season-opening Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19 (5 p.m. ET, FS1).

Nutrien AG Solutions most recently supported Jeb Burton and the No. 10 team. The company served as the primary partner for 15 of the races during the 2021 Xfinity Series season, starting with a seventh-place finish at Daytona International Speedway. Burton also posted a runner-up finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway with Nutrien AG Solutions on the No. 10 Chevrolet.

Nutrien AG Solutions Seemingly Left Kaulig Racing After 2021

The return of Nutrien AG Solutions caught many NASCAR fans by surprise. The reason is that Jenna Fryer of the Associated Press reported on September 17, 2021, that the primary partner would end its three-year relationship with Kaulig Racing after the end of the 2021 season. President Chris Rice also confirmed to Frontstretch on September 21 that Nutrien AG Solutions would get completely out of NASCAR.

Burton addressed the situation on September 21. He met with media members during a closed session and confirmed that Nutrien AG Solutions would no longer be part of his list of partners, which put his future with Kaulig Racing in doubt.

“It’s definitely been a difficult situation with everything that’s gone on with Nutrien AG Solutions,” Burton told media members. “I’ve enjoyed my time with them and felt like we’ve done a good job for them. Sometimes, in corporate America, things happen that are out of your control.

“We’re still going to have a relationship with Nutrien AG Solutions, I believe, and we’re working hard on that. [We’ll] see where that goes, but without them, I wouldn’t be in this position or with Kaulig Racing. I appreciate that.”

Kaulig Racing Has More Details To Provide About the No. 16

The Nutrien AG Solutions scheme is the first of Allmendinger’s to become public ahead of the 2022 Xfinity Series season. Kaulig Racing has kept much of this information private while the veteran prepares to defend his regular-season championship.

The Dinger spent the majority of the season working with Hyperice as his primary partner. He took the company to Victory Lane at the Charlotte Roval, and he reached the championship four with the black and white scheme on the No. 16 Chevrolet.

Kaulig Racing hasn’t revealed if Hyperice will return as a primary partner on Allmendinger’s stock car during the 2022 Xfinity Series season, but the company’s logo was not in a prominent place on his firesuit at NASCAR Production Days. The blue and white suit had logos for Kaulig Companies, Kaulig Racing, and LeafFilter on the chest. The Hyperice logo moved to Allmendinger’s left arm.

The lack of a logo does not mean that Hyperice will not be part of the organization in 2022. The company did not join forces with Allmendinger until the April 9 race at Martinsville Speedway in 2021 after previously serving as the primary for Kaz Grala in the Daytona 500.

