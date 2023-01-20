Kaulig Racing Changes Plans for No. 10 Chevrolet

Landon Cassill announced on January 18 that he would no longer drive full-time for Kaulig Racing. Now the team has provided an update about the No. 10.’s future.

According to a video released on January 20, the NASCAR Xfinity Series entry will be an All-Star car for the 2023 season. There will be multiple drivers that control the stock car, starting with Justin Haley. The Cup Series driver will take on multiple events in 2023.

🌟 @Justin_Haley_ will pilot our All-Star No. 10 Chevrolet in the #XfinitySeries for multiple races in 2023! His first race will be the season-opener at @DAYTONA! 🤩#TrophyHunting | #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/Xiyf6zlMox — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) January 20, 2023

The first event featuring Haley will be the season-opening Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway. He will return to the superspeedway where he has eight Xfinity Series starts. Four of these races resulted in top-10 finishes. Haley also captured wins in 2020 and 2021 before moving up to the Cup Series full-time.

Another Kaulig Racing Driver Could Make Starts

Kaulig Racing has not provided any further details about the 2023 season and the No. 10’s schedule. However, there are some drivers that would be fitting options to make part-time starts.

Chief among them is another Kaulig Racing driver — AJ Allmendinger. The veteran is competing full-time in the Cup Series once again, but he could choose to take on some limited road course races in 2023. After all, he pulled double duty at times during the 2022 season.

Kaulig Racing’s focus for its part-time entries over the past few seasons has been on one main thing — Trophy Hunting. Allmendinger is the best choice to achieve this goal on road courses considering that 10 of his 15 career Xfinity Series wins have been on road courses.

Allmendinger already has the record for the most road course wins across the national series, and he has the most road course wins in Xfinity Series history. He could add to this mark if he drove the No. 10 for select starts in 2023.

Kaulig Racing Has Strong Ties With Another Organization

There are numerous occasions where Cup Series drivers will take on another series so that they can gain experience at a specific track. Bubba Wallace, Kevin Harvick, Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson, and Austin Dillon are all examples on a massive list.

Dillon could be an interesting name to watch entering the 2023 season. He has previously suited up for Xfinity Series races with multiple teams, and Kaulig Racing has a technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing.

There is no guarantee that the four-time Cup Series winner will opt to make any part-time starts in the Xfinity Series in 2023. However, Kaulig Racing would be a fitting choice for a potential team-up given the quality of equipment and the ties to Richard Childress Racing.

One driver that is highly unlikely to make part-time starts for Kaulig Racing is Kyle Busch. He may drive for RCR, but he retired from Xfinity Series competition after the 2021 season in which he won all five races he started and reached 102 career wins.

Busch is not a realistic option, but there are multiple other teams with ties to ECR Engines. This list includes Cup Series organizations such as Trackhouse Racing, Live Fast Motorsports, Beard Motorsports, and Legacy Motor Club.