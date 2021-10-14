Kaz Grala Showcases Halloween Spirit With Jordan Anderson Racing

Kaz Grala is back in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the second time in 2021, and he is going to get in the Halloween spirit. He will join forces with Jordan Anderson Racing and drive the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro, which features a spooky Bommarito Auto scheme.

The first-year NASCAR team issued a press release on Wednesday, October 13, confirming that Grala will climb into the No. 31 at Texas Motor Speedway. Anderson also tweeted out a photo of the purple and white stock car, which includes skeletons, pumpkins on the sides and rear. The EasyCare Vehicle Service Contracts logo will cover the hood.

It’s Spooky Season… Welcome back to the team @KazGrala – excited to have you back behind the wheel of the 31 @BommaritoAuto / @EasyCareIsThere ride with a little Halloween twist. 👻 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/VTRg0P44Hf — Jordan Anderson (@j66anderson) October 13, 2021

“Coming off a great Cup Series NextGen Test at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval this week, I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of the No. 31 JAR Chevrolet in the Xfinity Series this weekend at Texas and compete,” Grala said in the press release.

“Jordan has assembled a great group of guys and drivers with his first-year team, and I am proud to have the opportunity to be a part of it. They gave me a great car last time out at Road America, and I’m confident we can earn a great finish at TMS. To have the Bommarito Automotive Group Halloween paint scheme on the car for the month of October is something I hope all our fans will be excited about.”

Grala Will Try To ‘Knock the Rust Off’ at Texas

The part-time driver showcased his excitement for the return to Jordan Anderson Racing, but he also said that he hasn’t competed at a 1.5-mile track in nearly three years. Grala said that he will go “knock the rust off” as he climbs into the No. 31 Chevrolet.

Grala has only made one Xfinity Series start during the 2021 season. He joined Jordan Anderson Racing for a trip to Road America on July 3. He started seventh after a strong qualifying run but finished 18th overall.

The 22-year-old Boston native has made 33 starts in the Xfinity Series, posting four top-five finishes and nine top-10s. He made 22 starts for JGL Racing, 10 for Richard Childress Racing, and one for JAR. His best performances were a pair of fourth-place runs — one at Road America in 2020 and one at Daytona International Speedway in 2018.

Grala Recently Tested Out a Different Stock Car

The return to the Xfinity Series comes on the heels of Grala partnering with a different team for a special trip to Charlotte Roval. He joined StarCom Racing and drove the No. 00 Chevrolet Camaro during a two-day Next Gen test and kept pace with some of the bigger teams in the Cup Series.

Jim Utter of Motorsport posted a photo of the lap times from the second day of the practice sessions. He placed 17th with a best time around of the Charlotte Roval of 1:23.292. However, Grala said on Twitter that he actually had the 13th-best time if you “take out people blowing chicanes.” He added that the StarCom car was right on pace during both days of testing.

There is no guarantee that the test sessions at the Charlotte Roval will lead to Grala making starts in the Cup Series for StarCom Racing in 2022. He has already made four starts at the top level — one with Richard Childress Racing in 2019 and three with Kaulig Racing in 2021. For now, Grala will focus on performing well at Texas Motor Speedway.

