Kaz Grala Pulls Double Duty During NASCAR’s West Coast Swing

The Craftsman Truck Series returns to action at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 3. Sam Hunt Racing’s Kaz Grala will use the race to pull double duty and join forces with a new team.

According to an announcement made on February 24, Grala will make his return to the Craftsman Truck Series while driving for Tricon Garage. He will take over the No. 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, and he will attempt to secure a spot in the starting lineup. Ruedebusch Development and Construction will serve as his primary partner.

We're betting on a strong run for the No. 1 🎲@NASCAR_Xfinity full-timer Kaz Grala will be joining the TRICON crew for Las Vegas! pic.twitter.com/5y5neDiffa — TRICON Garage (@TRICONGarage) February 24, 2023

Grala has competed at Las Vegas Motor Speedway twice in the Craftsman Truck Series and twice in the Xfinity Series. This run includes the 2022 season when he pulled double duty and drove for Young’s Motorsports and Alpha Prime Racing. Though a fifth-place finish with GMS Racing (2017) stands out as his best national series finish at the intermediate track.

Grala’s weekend in Nevada will begin with a packed schedule on March 3. He will practice and qualify for the Craftsman Truck Series race and then he will jump into his No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota GR Supra for Xfinity Series practice and qualifying. Grala will then cap off the day with the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200.

The weekend will continue with a much lighter schedule on Saturday, March 4. Grala will simply head to Las Vegas Motor Speedway and climb into the No. 26 Toyota for the Alsco Uniforms 300 Xfinity Series race.

Another Driver Previously Controlled the No. 1

Grala is only the latest driver to control the No. 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for Tricon Garage. He follows Jason White, who was the driver during the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.

White, who made his first Truck Series start since the 2014 season, took over the No. 1 Toyota and qualified seventh overall. He dealt with multiple delays and an early end due to rainfall at the Florida track, but he also avoided three big wrecks that collected several other drivers.

White ultimately crossed the finish line 15th overall in what was his 157th career Craftsman Truck Series race. Now, Grala will take over the No. 1 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and pursue his second-ever win in the series.

There will be other drivers that take over the No. 1 during the 2023 Craftsman Truck Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing’s William Sawalich will also make six starts of his own while primarily focusing on the ARCA Menards Series East schedule.

Grala Joins Another Driver Pulling Double Duty

The Massachusetts native is the second Toyota Racing driver from the Xfinity Series ranks to join Tricon Garage and pull double duty at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. John Hunter Nemechek was the first.

According to a February 23 announcement, Nemechek will take over the No. 17 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for two Craftsman Truck Series races. He will suit up at both Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway while moving closer to 150 career starts.

While Grala is taking over the “star” entry at Tricon Garage, Nemechek is helping keep another seat warm until its main driver is eligible to suit up for the first time.

Taylor Gray is technically the full-time driver of the No. 17 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. However, he will not turn 18 years old until the Craftsman Truck Series race at Circuit of the Americas on March 25. This is the event where he will officially kick off his season.