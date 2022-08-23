Kevin Harvick Brings Some Southwest Flair to Daytona With New Scheme

The No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang is heading to Daytona International Speedway for the Cup Series regular-season finale. The entry’s scheme will feature some Southwestern flair as it runs under the lights.

Kevin Harvick will pursue another win at the 2.5-mile track while showcasing a new Mobil 1/Route 66. The No. 4 Ford will feature the rock formations that sit along the iconic highway, as well as a blue skyline. The purpose of the scheme is to celebrate the love of driving.

Hit the open road and celebrate the love of driving.@KevinHarvick will be kickin' it with a @mobil1racing Route 66 scheme at Daytona. pic.twitter.com/hZrSJTbv10 — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) August 23, 2022

Harvick will showcase this scheme as he sets out to close out the regular season with a clean performance. He already has a secure spot in the playoffs based on two wins, so he won’t have to fight and claw for the all-important trip to Victory Lane. Instead, he can focus on avoiding the inevitable incidents and putting himself in a position to contend for a strong finish.

Harvick Has Previous Wins at Daytona International Speedway

The Closer has visited Daytona International Speedway 42 times as a Cup Series driver, and he celebrated two wins. One of these was the biggest race in the entire sport.

Harvick’s first win at the superspeedway was the 2007 Daytona 500. He only led four laps, but one of these was the most important. He held off Mark Martin and added an important Crown Jewel to his collection.

Harvick’s second win at Daytona took place during the 2010 season. He won the pole for the Coke Zero 400 and led 28 total laps. Harvick avoided multiple incidents, including a three-car wreck that sent the race into overtime, and he ultimately finished first ahead of Kasey Kahne.

Harvick hasn’t returned to Victory Lane at Daytona since moving to Stewart-Haas Racing. Though he has been within reach on five different occasions with top-five finishes. This includes a runner-up during the 2015 Daytona 500.

This Race Takes Place Under the Lights

The Cup Series regular-season finale will feature an increased amount of intensity. There are 15 drivers in contention for the final playoff spot, though the vast majority will need to win to overtake Ryan Blaney.

NASCAR is putting the finale in primetime. The Cup Series race will take place on Saturday, August 27, at 7 p.m. ET (NBC). This means that the final laps will take place under the lights, which will only add to the intensity.

There are four drivers highlighted by OddsChecker heading toward the regular-season finale. Regular-season champion Chase Elliott leads the way with +1,000 odds to win. Bubba Wallace, Ryan Blaney, and Denny Hamlin are all in a tie for second at +1,200, giving them an implied 7.7% chance to win the superspeedway race.

Elliott has won 17 races during his Cup Series career, but none have been at Daytona International Speedway. He has four top-10 finishes and two top-fives in 10 starts, headlined by a pair of runner-ups in 2020 and 2021. Though he has won the pole three times.

