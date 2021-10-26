Kyle Busch Announces Deal With New Partner

The driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry has added another partner ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway. Kyle Busch has joined forces with Foundation Consumer Healthcare (FCH) to increase awareness of the potential benefits of Breathe Right Nasal Strips.

FCH issued a press release on Tuesday, October 26, announcing the new partnership. The company explained that Breathe Right Nasal Strips increase airflow by 31% and help people breathe better in a variety of scenarios. The partnership with Busch also follows the launch of the “Everybody Strip” campaign that highlights Breathe Right users and their real-life cases.

👀 Excited to team up with Breathe Right on a mission to help people breathe better. Breathe Right nasal strips r a must-have for me on race day, helping me breathe more easily n comfortably 🔥 Learn more n request a free sample below. Use as directed. #GetRowdyBreatheRight — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) October 26, 2021

“Wearing a Breathe Right Nasal Strip underneath my helmet makes it possible for me to breathe more easily and comfortably in conditions that reach over 140 degrees inside my race car, which in turn allows me to maintain optimal performance throughout a three- to four-hour race,” Busch said in a press release. “The goal of this partnership with FCH is to help educate people on the potential benefits of breathing better by adding Breathe Right Nasal Strips into their routine, whether it be during work, rest or play.”

Busch Previously Showcased the Nasal Strips at Charlotte

The announcement on October 26 is not the first time that Busch has shown himself with a Breathe Right Nasal Strip on his nose. He also conducted an interview with NBC Sports at the Charlotte Roval while wearing one.

There were several people on Twitter that watched Busch’s interview and immediately pointed out the Breathe Right Nasal Strip. Some asked why he was wearing one at the track while others said that he was throwing it back to the late 1990s.

Busch wore the Nasal Strip and raced his way to a fourth-place finish, which helped him secure his spot in the Round of Eight. He avoided multiple incidents on the track, including those involving Chase Elliott, Ryan Newman, Corey LaJoie, and Kevin Harvick. Two weeks later, he made the partnership official.

“At FCH, we are committed to building not only a portfolio of trusted brands, but also a team of trusted individuals by expanding our strategic partnerships. Busch’s personal use of and affinity for Breathe Right as a part of his race day ritual makes him an authentic partner as we embark on this mission to increase brand awareness, reach new audiences and drive continued success for Breathe Right,” said Greg Bradley, President and CEO of FCH, in the press release.

Busch Will Don the Nasal Strip During Another Elimination Race

With the partner announcement behind him, the driver of the No. 18 JGR Toyota Camry will now prepare for a pivotal playoff race. Busch will head to Martinsville Speedway in Virginia and fight to secure a spot in the championship four.

The two-time Cup Series champ is in a better position than four of his peers. He has a one-point cushion and the final transfer spot heading toward the last elimination race of the playoffs. This advantage is minimal, but he is not in a “must-win” position like Team Penske’s Joey Logano.

Busch has made 32 starts at Martinsville in his Cup Series career, and he has posted 16 top-five finishes and 19 top-10s. He has also won two races — one early in 2016 and the other in the 2017 playoffs. This second win locked him into the championship four where he finished second behind future teammate Martin Truex Jr. Now Busch will try to add a third victory to reach the championship race once again.

READ NEXT: Justin Haley Reaches Career Milestone at Martinsville