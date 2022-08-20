Kyle Busch Prepares for ‘Big Change Coming’

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has yet to sign a new deal for the 2023 season. He doesn’t know where he will race for Joe Gibbs Racing or another team, but he is preparing for a big change.

Busch met with members of the media at Watkins Glen International and provided some insight into “the sleepless nights” and the questions he continues to weigh. Busch explained that this situation is vastly different than the last time he faced an uncertain future considering that he is married with two children and he runs a Truck Series team.

“You want to be able to go somewhere that you feel like you have a legit shot to race to win,” Busch explained, transcript courtesy of Toyota Racing. “You know, trust me, I don’t feel like it’s fair to me or my family or anything else if we’re going to have to spend less time together moving forward because we are going to have to change our lifestyle, no questions.

“There’s a big change coming. And so, is it worth it to go run around and not have an opportunity to win right away versus building something versus jumping in something that can win? All those questions are certainly being weighed out.”

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

Winning Equipment Will Remain Important for Busch

Busch has numerous factors to focus on when examining his future in NASCAR. One example is the quality of the available equipment. Busch even acknowledged during his media availability the importance of a competitive car that can potentially win.

As the 2022 season has shown, the current playoff format rewards the drivers who win. Consistency is far less important considering that both Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. are top four in points, but only one of them is in the current playoff picture due to the number of winners in the regular season. Blaney holds the final transfer spot while Truex is 26 points below the cutline.

Winning equipment is also important from a historic standpoint. Busch won his 60th career Cup Series race in March at Bristol Motor Speedway (dirt). This trip to Victory Lane gave him 18 consecutive seasons with at least one win, which tied Richard Petty’s all-time mark.

If Busch can either return to Joe Gibbs Racing or join a team with high-quality equipment, he will remain in contention for a record-breaking win. He could make a trip to Victory Lane in 2023 and become the only driver to secure a win in 19 consecutive seasons.

Busch Shut Down 1 Key Sponsorship Question

Throughout this search for a new partner, there have been questions from the fans and media members about potential options. Several focused on Rowdy Energy, the company that Busch started back in 2020 with entrepreneur Jeff Church.

Busch has shut down the idea that his own company could become the replacement for Mars Inc. Rowdy is making a name for itself and branching out by supporting different influencers and athletes, but it is not yet at the point where a full-time NASCAR sponsorship is realistic.

“No, no, it makes decent money, but the problem is that the expenses that you have in which to build this business to build this company and all that sort of stuff,” Busch said. “We’re not black yet. We’re still in the red. So that, no, you can’t default on a loan in order to pay yourself sponsorship. That’s not going to happen.

“So you know, the idea behind this, the premise behind this was I had another 10-year runway to go and keep going and with M&M’s and Mars and everything else. We never thought this position would be here. And so I was going to have that chance to build that and get it going and get it off its feet and we would find out in seven or eight years whether or not it would be something that would be sustainable for this opportunity that’s here now early to then have that supportive, right or support Brexton or whatever going forward, but it’s way too early for that. So, unfortunately, that doesn’t exist.”

READ NEXT: Kurt Busch Makes Major Announcement About Cup Series Return