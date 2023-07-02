Kyle Busch Overcomes ‘Lawn Dart’ Crash With Top-5 Finish

Kyle Busch delivered a top-five finish on the streets of Chicago on July 2, his sixth of the season. This capped off a wild day that began with a “lawn dart” crash and continued with an early pit stop.

The two-time Cup Series champion lost control of the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro in the opening laps, which sent him sliding into the tire barrier. He buried the stock car up to the windshield, but he was able to continue racing after track crews towed him out.

The incident created surprise among NASCAR fans. The reason is that the only damage to the No. 8 Chevrolet was that the hood was slightly buckled. His steering wheel was still straight, and he avoided major mechanical damage.

“I was just hopeful that the radiator wasn’t busted,” Busch told media members after the race. “I guess this is an instance where I’m thankful these cars are built so tough because if it was the old car, I would not have made it. Well, maybe. I don’t know.

“I looked a lot similar to [Chase Elliott] and what he did at the Roval on one of those laps where he got in the tire barriers in Turn 1. Yeah, it wasn’t too terrible of a hit. I knew I was going in — I was trying everything to get it crooked so I could hit it flat side, with my side, but I could not get it to rotate. Just augered it right on in there like a lawn dart.”

This Crash Altered Busch’s Approach

There were several passing zones on the Chicago street course, and multiple drivers used them to work through the field. Winner Shane van Gisbergen was a prominent example as he went from 18th to the lead in 20 laps.

Busch was in a different situation. He fell back to the rear of the field after crews towed him from the tire barrier, but he did not make as many moves forward despite being in control of a car capable of contending.

As Busch explained after the race, he actually lost some confidence after burying the No. 8 Chevrolet in the tire barrier. He struggled to find the right rhythm with his brakes, which kept him from being as competitive early.

However, Busch and his team used a strategy play to flip the field. They recognized that NASCAR would likely shorten the race due to the impending darkness, so they headed down pit road early with some other drivers.

“We had a hand dealt to us there late in the going where we thought about the race getting shortened and pitting and getting ahead of some of those guys, so we did that and was able to flip the field and get ourselves back up front,” Busch added.

“Real good effort for us and our No. 8 3CHI Chevy. Proud to come out of here with a top-five and continue our top-five strings on these road courses.”

Busch Remains Firmly in a Position for Bonus Points

The veteran Cup Series driver gained crucial points during the trip to Chicago. He secured another top-five finish, and he kept himself ahead of former teammate Denny Hamlin in the regular-season standings.

Busch is now fifth overall with 560 points. He is 31 points behind leader Martin Truex Jr., and he is 22 points ahead of Hamlin. This puts him on pace to begin the playoffs as the third seed, which will add some bonus points to his total.

History was made tonight. For the first time in @nascar history we raced through the city of Chicago. Finished p5 after a couple setbacks n lots of rain. #RowdyNation pic.twitter.com/4iJ8XXckAf — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) July 3, 2023

Busch’s projected ranking stems from the performances he has delivered early in the 2023 season. He has won three races, which added 15 playoff points to his total. He has also won two stages while securing two other playoff points.

The only two drivers currently projected to finish ahead of Busch in the regular-season standings are William Byron (three wins) and Truex (two wins). Ross Chastain (one win) and Kyle Larson (two wins) are currently projected to round out the top five.