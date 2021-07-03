Practice Issues Majorly Disrupt Kyle Busch’s Trip to Road America

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers made history on Saturday, July 3, when they headed to Road America for the first time since 1956. They took part in a 50-minute practice session to prepare for a race on July 4, but several dealt with early issues. Kyle Busch, in particular, slammed into the concrete barrier after spinning out and ruined his primary car.

The incident occurred when Cody Ware partially went off the track with the No. 51 Chevrolet Camaro. The tire kicked up a massive cloud of dust as Busch also began to slide off the track. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver slowed the No. 18 Skittles Toyota Camry down, but he still lost control. Busch spun around and slammed the left side of the stock car into the barrier. “Car’s killed. Backup,” Busch said over the radio.

Take a look how @KyleBusch suffered damage in the sole practice session at @roadamerica this afternoon. 👇 pic.twitter.com/UEHa3QOEtj — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 3, 2021

The two-time Cup Series champion headed to the road course for his second session of the day after previously qualifying for the Xfinity Series race. He turned in the fastest lap at 134.116 seconds and then dealt with major issues. Now he will start the July 4 race from the rear of the field and will have to work his way through the field early.

Busch Lost His Spot Atop the Leaderboard After Wrecking

That feeling when your car number matches your position on the charts 📈🔝@KurtBusch sends the @MonsterEnergy Chevy to P1 to finish out practice at @roadamerica! pic.twitter.com/qbdSWA60Ma — Chip Ganassi Racing (@CGRTeams) July 3, 2021

With the No. 18 wrecking and suffering significant damage, Busch did not have further opportunities to take practice laps around the Road America road course. His team used the remaining time in the session to work on the backup car to get it ready.

While Busch remained away from the track, his older brother took the top spot on the leaderboard. Kurt Busch climbed into the No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet Camaro and posted the fastest lap. The 2004 Cup Series champion completed the trip around Road America in 133.849 seconds, topping his brother’s time of 134.116 seconds.

The NBC Sports broadcast crew explained that Kurt leapfrogged his brother near the end of the practice session. He headed to his hauler for fresh tires and then went out to turn in the best session of the day. This approach will benefit him as he tries to win the Busch Pole during the July 4 qualifying session.

Multiple Other Drivers Damaged Their Stock Cars

"Team confirms Ryan Preece will have to go to a backup car for tomorrow’s race."- JTG Daugherty Racing https://t.co/9VbdGopw7K pic.twitter.com/6cDgLioeYQ — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) July 3, 2021

Busch was not the only Cup Series star to damage his car during the 50-minute practice session. JTG Daugherty Racing’s Ryan Preece actually did so first, going off the track and severely damaging the left front of his No. 37 Chevrolet Camaro. The race team confirmed that Preece would go to his backup car and start at the rear of the field.

Team Penske‘s Brad Keselowski had issues of his own during the session. he spun out in a part of the track known as The Kink, bringing out the red flag. Several other drivers nearly collided with his stock car, including Chase Elliott and Joey Logano. However, they avoided damaging the No. 2 Team Penske Ford Mustang, providing Keselowski with the opportunity to pull back onto the track.

The 2012 Cup Series champion avoided causing significant damage to the No. 2 Ford Mustang. He continued driving and finished the day 25th with a lap time of 135.911 seconds. He will now prepare to take on Road America for the first time in his Cup Series career, but he may avoid going to a backup car.

