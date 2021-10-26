Kyle Petty Announces Memoir ‘Swerve or Die’

Kyle Petty has just made a major announcement. The NASCAR driver-turned-NBC Sports analyst has unveiled his memoir, “Swerve or Die,” which he wrote with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ellis Henican. The memoir will be available on August 9, 2022.

Petty teased the big reveal on Tuesday, October 26, saying that has been waiting to “spill the beans” for a while. At 10 a.m. ET, he tweeted out the cover of “Swerve or Die” and revealed that the preorders are now live. Petty didn’t reveal any details about which specific stories or photos made the cut for the book, but he promised some “wild” additions.

I wrote a book! I’m excited to announce my memoir, SWERVE OR DIE: Life at My Speed in the First Family of NASCAR Racing! Personal stories from my life & racing career… On sale 8/9/2022 from @StMartinsPress, SWERVE OR DIE is available for preorder now: https://t.co/scJSgH7y89 pic.twitter.com/bGZ3way2RC — Kyle Petty (@kylepetty) October 26, 2021

According to a press release, this book will not simply focus on the races that Petty won or the tracks that he visited. Instead, there will be stories about following in the footsteps of “The King” Richard Petty and his grandfather, Lee Petty. He will also discuss the moment that he learned his son, Adam, had passed away in a crash in a practice session.

Along with stories about his life and journey to NASCAR, Petty will also discuss the current state of the sport and a history rooted in the south. The analyst will discuss “societal issues” and how the sanctioning body will handle them in the coming years.

Petty Spent 30 Years in the NASCAR Cup Series

Prior to becoming an analyst for NBC Sports, Petty spent three decades in the NASCAR Cup Series. He started in 1979 with a five-race schedule and continued driving in the top series until 2008 when he made 15 starts.

Petty posted 45 top-10 finishes and 11 top-fives in his first seven seasons in the NASCAR Cup Series while transitioning from a part-time to a full-time driver. He ultimately reached Victory Lane for the first time in 1986 with a win at Richmond Raceway on February 23.

Petty added seven more victories to his Cup Series resume, including a career-high two in 1992. He posted one win each at Pocono Raceway, Dover International Speedway, Watkins Glen International, Charlotte Motor Speedway, and Richmond Raceway. Petty also won three races at Rockingham Speedway.

Petty’s Life Now Features Music, Charity Work & Analysis

The veteran driver dabbled in broadcasting during his final two seasons in the Cup Series, and he dove headfirst into that side of NASCAR after the 2008 season ended. He worked as a color analyst for TNT and as a studio analyst for FOX Sports before joining NBC Sports in 2014.

Petty has been a mainstay on NBC Sports in the years since, contributing to several shows and discussing races. He regularly appears on the NBC broadcast during Cup Series events, as well as the Peacock call-in show, “NASCAR America Motormouths.”

Along with his work on NBC Sports, Petty has spent decades writing and performing music. He signed with RCA Records in the 1980s and opened for such acts as Randy Travis, the Oak Ridge Boys, and Hank Williams Jr. He continues to perform at tracks around the country and has graced the stage at the Grand Ole Opry.

However, Petty’s most important work does not take place on a stage or in a booth. It takes place wherever he stops to help those in need. Petty has spent much of his life working to raise money for charitable organizations such as Victory Junction, a NASCAR-themed camp located in Randleman, N.C. The Petty family created the camp in honor of Adam and they use it to provide memorable experiences for children with serious illnesses.

A key part of the fundraising effort is the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America. This annual event features motorcycle enthusiasts logging miles to raise awareness and funds for Victory Junction. According to the KPCRAA website, 8,650 riders have traveled more than 12.4 million cumulative miles and raised $19 million since 1995.

