Martin Truex Jr. Lands Extension With a Primary Partner

2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. will have a longtime supporter back for another run. He has landed an extension with Auto-Owners Insurance that covers the 2023 season.

Joe Gibbs Racing announced the news on August 4, ahead of the trip to Michigan International Speedway. Auto-Owners Insurance, which calls Michigan home, will continue to serve as one of Truex’s primary partners. The company will provide a variety of primary schemes while also continuing to lend support to the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation.

“Auto-Owners has been a great partner of ours for a long time now,” Truex said in a press release. “They’re always 100 percent behind whatever we’re doing whether that’s on the track or with our foundation. They do so many great things for us and I’m very appreciative of their partnership and I’m excited to keep it going.

The 2017 Champion Will Run a Special Auto-Owners Scheme at Michigan

Truex will celebrate the contract extension while pursuing his first career Cup Series win at Michigan International Speedway and a spot in the playoffs. He has 10 top-five finishes at MIS, his most at any track on the schedule, but he hasn’t yet reached Victory Lane.

While Truex pursues this win, he will showcase a special scheme. The new look, which JGR unveiled earlier in the week, features the blue checkerboard pattern that has been a key part of the company’s schemes. However, the hood will feature 1,543 names of Auto-Owners Insurance employees that made donations to the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation.

This race at Michigan International Speedway will help Truex and his foundation continue to generate money for those in need. It will mark the sixth consecutive year that Truex and Auto-Owners Insurance have partnered for the Names on the Hood program.

Truex Has Celebrated Many Times With Auto-Owners Insurance

The veteran driver first began working with Auto-Owners Insurance back in 2016 when he drove for Furniture Row Racing. The company signed on as a primary partner of the No. 78 Toyota, and Truex delivered multiple wins for them.

Truex celebrated four wins with Auto-Owners Insurance during his time with Furniture Row Racing. The list of victories includes the 2016 Bojangles’ Southern 500, as well as races at Kentucky Speedway, Kansas Speedway, and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Following his move to Joe Gibbs Racing, Truex has added three more Cup Series wins. One of the most important was the playoff race at Martinsville Speedway in 2019 that punched his ticket to the championship four. Truex was able to suit up for the finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway and face off with Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, and eventual champion Kyle Busch for the Bill France Cup.

Along with the success in the Cup Series, Truex and Auto-Owners Insurance have achieved success in a different style of race car. The company served as his primary partner during the Camping World Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway (dirt). Truex swept all three stages and led 105 laps before celebrating his first-ever win in the series.

