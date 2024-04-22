Michael Jordan Building Another Legacy, in NASCAR

Nearly every NASCAR race at Talladega has had a memorable finish. The track has become known for delivering at the end, much like Michael Jordan. This was certainly the case yesterday (April 21) when Tyler Reddick edged Brad Keselowski by two-tenths of a second at the finish line.

There was so much happening on the final lap of the race. A block gone wrong, cars upside down and sideways, a Playoff spot on the line, and a monumental streak nearly ended. Lost in all of this was the presence of arguably the greatest basketball player of all-time celebrating with his team.

Jordan formed 23XI Racing with Denny Hamlin four years ago. It was a surprise to many, but not to those that knew Jordan’s childhood. The six-time NBA champion held a special place in his heart for NASCAR, attending many races as a child. This was the sixth win for the organization, but the first one that Jordan had been able to celebrate at the track.

Hamlin often said that Jordan being at the track was bad luck, but like he often did on the court, MJ turned the tables. “Denny keeps saying I was bad luck when I come to the track, and today I proved him wrong,” Jordan told Jamie Little of FOX Sports after the race.

It's the first time he's been at the track for a @23XIRacing win. Michael Jordan talks with @JamieLittleTV from Victory Lane at Talladega!@Jumpman23 | @TylerReddick pic.twitter.com/P0skwWY0bp — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 21, 2024

Jordan typically would only attend 10-12 races per year, but after he sold his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets last year, he has spent more time at the track. Without basketball in his life, Jordan needed something to fill the competitive void. He has certainly found that with this team.

“This is NBA Playoffs time right now, so to me this is like an NBA Playoff game. I am so excited obviously for the fans and the sport itself. For us to win a big race like this, it means so much to me for the effort the team has done, and I’m all in. I love it. It replaces a lot of the competitiveness I had in basketball.” Jordan celebrated in victory lane with Reddick’s son, Beau.

Michael Jordan celebrated Tyler Reddick’s NASCAR win at Talladega yesterday with his son, Beau. ❤️ (🎥: @yashar)pic.twitter.com/z0yuO82u78 — theScore (@theScore) April 22, 2024

More than a quarter-century ago, Jordan won the last of his six titles, five MVPs, and record 10 scoring titles. He may not have had the same success in baseball, but he has built something special in NASCAR. The two-car team with Reddick and Bubba Wallace continues its upward trajectory.

The celebrations on pit road and victory lane. The cars draped in the Jordan brand logos. The moments with the drivers and kids that continue to adore him. These are legacy moments for the sport.

Toyota Comeback, Ford Fumbles Win

The thrilling finish locked Reddick into the Playoffs for a second consecutive year. It was a comeback win of sorts for Toyota, which also seemed like a Jordan specialty.

Six Toyota drivers had lined themselves up to make a run to the front after pit stops, when it all fell apart in the blink of an eye. The bumpy track got them out of alignment, and four of them ended up crashing. Two of those drivers were Reddick’s teammate (Wallace), and the team co-owner (Hamlin).

“I’m alright.” Erik Jones spoke with reporters after this hard crash involving the Toyotas at Talladega. #NASCAR Via @NASCAR pic.twitter.com/nVwmjPWwRF — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) April 21, 2024

Ford had its first win of the season in sight, as Michael McDowell, Noah Gragson, and Keselowski were battling coming to the line. McDowell’s futile block attempts created carnage, and Reddick was able to squeak through to take the win from them.

Keselowski nearly snapped a 107 race winless streak, but came up inches short. Ford won the pole and the first two stages, but came up empty handed yet again.

Erik Jones Medical Update

One of the drivers involved in that Toyota crash was Erik Jones. The Legacy Motor Club driver had a nasty impact on the outside wall, at the worst possible angle. Jones was taken to a local hospital after complaining of back soreness. The good news is that he was released from UAB University Hospital overnight, and returned to his North Carolina home.

Time will tell if Jones will be ready to get back in the car next weekend for the race at Dover. Should he not be able to go, the organization does have a couple of options that do not include Jimmie Johnson.

Corey Heim is a reserve driver for Legacy, and has spent a lot of time in the team’s simulator. They also have Trevor Bayne in a coaching/advisory role, if they want someone in the car with more Cup experience.