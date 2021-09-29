NASCAR Releases 2022 Xfinity Series Schedule

The 2022 Xfinity Series schedule is here. NASCAR issued a press release on Wednesday, Sept. 29, confirming the tracks and dates for the upcoming season and revealing one notable change. Portland International Raceway will replace the annual trip to the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

The Athletic’s Jordan Bianchi reported on Saturday, September 25, that NASCAR was actively exploring holding a race at Portland International Raceway. The 1.964-mile road course has not hosted a NASCAR event since the Truck Series headed to the Pacific Northwest in 1999 and 2000. Now the Xfinity Series will head to Portland and put the track on full display once again. According to The Oregonian, this move to Portland is part of a three-year deal for NASCAR.

This June weekend will mark a unique move for the top three series in NASCAR. The Camping World Truck Series and the Cup Series will both head to World Wide Technology Raceway outside of St. Louis, marking the first time that the Cup Series has raced at the track. Sending the Xfinity Series to Portland means that two series will make their debuts at classic tracks.

The Full 2022 Xfinity Series Schedule

Track Date Daytona International Speedway Saturday, February 19 Auto Club Speedway Saturday, February 26 Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday, March 5 Phoenix Raceway Saturday, March 12 Atlanta Motor Speedway Saturday, March 19 Circuit of the Americas Saturday, March 26 Richmond Raceway Saturday, April 2 Martinsville Speedway Friday, April 8 Talladega Superspeedway Saturday, April 23 Dover International Speedway Saturday, April 30 Darlington Raceway Saturday, May 7 Texas Motor Speedway Saturday, May 21 Charlotte Motor Speedway Saturday, May 28 Portland International Raceway Saturday, June 4 Nashville Superspeedway Saturday, June 25 Road America Saturday, July 2 Atlanta Motor Speedway Saturday, July 9 New Hampshire Motor Speedway Saturday, July 16 Pocono Raceway Saturday, July 23 Indianapolis Road Course Saturday, July 30 Michigan International Speedway Saturday, August 6 Watkins Glen International Saturday, August 20 Daytona International Speedway Friday, August 26 Darlington Raceway Saturday, September 3 Kansas Speedway Saturday, September 10 Bristol Motor Speedway Friday, September 16 PLAYOFFS Texas Motor Speedway Saturday, September 24 Talladega Superspeedway Saturday, October 1 Charlotte Roval Saturday, October 8 Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday, October 15 Homestead-Miami Speedway Saturday, October 22 Martinsville Speedway Saturday, October 29 CHAMPIONSHIP RACE Phoenix Raceway Saturday, November 5

The 2022 Playoffs Feature Some Changes Like the Cup Series

The 2022 Xfinity Series season includes several familiar tracks and race weekends. For example, drivers such as Noah Gragson and AJ Allmendinger will join the Cup Series at Road America on the Fourth of July weekend. The playoffs, however, will have some slight changes that mirror the Cup Series schedule.

The battle for the championship race will kick off at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 24. This schedule marks a change from 2021 when the drivers faced off for the first race of the Round of 12 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The Sin City track will now move to the Round of Eight.

The other significant change is that Homestead-Miami Speedway is now back in the playoffs. The drivers will head to the Florida track in the middle of the Round of Eight to fight for a spot in the championship race before they cap off the round with a trip to Martinsville Speedway.

