Fans Can Support a Charity Driving Around NASCAR Oval

On Sunday, June 13, NASCAR‘s top drivers will head to Texas Motor Speedway for the annual All-Star Race. They will face off in a non-points race for $1 million dollars, but they won’t be the only drivers heading to the oval. NASCAR fans will have an opportunity earlier in the day to drive around Texas Motor Speedway while raising money for charity.

According to Jayski, the fan event will take place from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. on the day of the All-Star Race. The fans can make a minimum $50 donation to the Speedway Children’s Charities – Texas Chapter and then take three laps around the 1.5-mile oval in their own vehicles. All drivers must be over the age of 18 and all passengers must be over the age of six.

“Driving on the track the same day as NASCAR’s greatest drivers is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and now we are giving our fans that chance all while raising money to help local children in need,” said Marissa Chaney, Speedway Children’s Charities -Texas Chapter Executive Director, per Jayski. “There is no better way to kick-off All-Star Race day than that!”

The NASCAR All-Star Race Heads to Texas for the First Time

Prior to the 2021 season, NASCAR announced that the annual All-Star Race would move locations for the second consecutive year after spending the vast majority of its history at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The annual shootout took place at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2020 but moved to Texas Motor Speedway for 2021.

The move to the southwest brought with it multiple changes to the All-Star format. The All-Star Race will consist of six total rounds of varying length. The first four will be 15 laps each, the fifth will be 30, and the last will be 10.

A random draw will determine the starting lineup and set up a 15-lap shootout for the stage win. The second round will then start with a random draw inverting the field (minimum of eight cars, maximum of 12). Round three will start with the entire field inverting once again, and then the fourth round will start with a random draw inverting the field (minimum of eight, maximum of 12).

NASCAR will take the cumulative finishes from the first four rounds and use them to determine the starting order for the fifth round. The lowest cumulative finisher starts on the pole, second-lowest starts second, and so on. For the sixth and final round, NASCAR will use the finishing order from the fifth round and use that for the final dash to the $1 million prize. Additionally, the team with the fastest pit stop during the fifth round will walk away with a $100,000 bonus.

Four NASCAR Cup Series Drivers Will Have to Secure Their Spots

While there are several drivers that have their spots secure in the All-Star Race, others will have to find alternate ways to compete. They will do so during the All-Star Open. The exhibition race will unfold over three stages, the first two of which consist of 20 laps.

The winner of each stage will secure a spot in the All-Star Race with previous winners and former Cup Series champions. The third and final stage will consist of 10 laps and will send another driver to the next round. The fourth driver can make it to the All-Star Race by winning the fan vote.

The current list of drivers eligible for the fan vote are Aric Almirola, Anthony Alfredo, Chris Buescher, Josh Bilicki, Chase Briscoe, Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Matt DiBenedetto, Joey Gase, Timmy Hill, Quin Houff, Erik Jones, Corey LaJoie, BJ McLeod, Ryan Preece, Tyler Reddick, Garrett Smithley, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Daniel Suarez, Bubba Wallace, and Cody Ware.

The 2020 fan vote came to an end with Clint Bowyer winning. He broke a four-year hold on the vote by Hendrick Motorsports and competed in the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang. He topped Wallace, DiBenedetto, William Byron, and Reddick among others.

