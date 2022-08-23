NASCAR Inks Partnership With College Football Powerhouse

NASCAR has made a major move in order to potentially introduce stock car racing to a new group of fans. The sanctioning body has signed a historic partnership with the University of Alabama.

The Crimson Tide Sports Network first revealed the partnership with a tweet on August 19. The message simply featured a photo saying that Alabama and NASCAR had become official partners, but there were no further details. However, insider Adam Stern of the Sports Business Journal provided a lot of important information.

According to Stern, NASCAR paid the college’s athletic department to secure its status as an official partnership. The terms of this deal were not disclosed, but it will last one year. This deal will also provide NASCAR with the opportunity to use “Alabama’s IP; in-venue and experiential activation opportunities; social and digital media integration; and first-party data that the racing body will use to try to drive ticket sales.”

Along with the use of the IP, NASCAR will have a presence at multiple venues, such as Bryant–Denny Stadium. This deal will include the “NASCAR Drive Summary” on the video board during the home football games against other SEC teams.

Alabama is a Major Market for NASCAR

The partnership with the University of Alabama is fitting considering that the Crimson Tide resides in a prime market for NASCAR. Tuscaloosa is 104 miles from Talladega Superspeedway, one of the sport’s most iconic locations.

The 2.66-mile track holds two race weekends each season. One features the Geico 500 as the main event. The other features a packed schedule with playoff races for the Camping World Truck Series, Xfinity Series, and Cup Series.

The 2022 season will continue with this schedule. The three national series will be back in action to kick off the month of October. The Xfinity Series, in particular, will begin the playoffs at Talladega Superspeedway.

This new partnership could potentially lead to new fans making the drive to Talladega Superspeedway to check out the sport of stock car racing. The track has the capacity to hold well over 100,000 existing and new fans alike.

1 NASCAR Driver & Alabama Football Had a Previous Partnership

The partnership between NASCAR and the University of Alabama is historic, but it is not the first time that the Crimson Tide football team has had a presence at the track. There was a previous partnership that featured Michael Waltrip.

The two-time Daytona 500 champion made one of his four starts in 2013 at Talladega Superspeedway. He drove the No. 55 Aaron’s Dream Machine/Alabama National Champions Toyota Camry on May 5 while working with crew chief Rodney Childers.

Waltrip started 14th at the superspeedway, and he avoided a 16-car incident early in the race before heading back to pit road due to rain in the area. Once the race went green again, Waltrip put himself in a position to contend for a top-five finish. He ended the day fourth overall while David Ragan won.

