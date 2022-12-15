NASCAR Announces New Partnership to Support Industry Members

NASCAR has taken a step to support the members of the racing industry. The sanctioning body has partnered with RealResponse to provide anonymous feedback tools.

NASCAR announced the news on December 15 with a press release. Through this partnership, any national series team member will be able to reach out anonymously to “express concerns or report issues via a customized communication tool.” NASCAR personnel will then receive the encrypted message and set out to address potential concerns such as safety, harassment, and mental health.

“NASCAR wanted to be proactive in providing a tool for industry members such as drivers, crew, and other team personnel to safely reach out for help,” said Meghan Miley, Managing Director of Racing Operations for NASCAR.

“In partnering with RealResponse, we now have a confidential method for reporting. We don’t have a limit to the types of reports industry members can submit, and we can ensure their privacy as they reach out for anonymous support at any time.”

RealResponse, which was created in 2016 by David Chadwick, has partnerships across multiple sports and organizations. The list includes MLB, the National Women’s Soccer League, USA Swimming, the NFLPA, the NFL, and several universities.

This Partnership Actually Launched During the 2022 Season

NASCAR unveiled the partnership on December 15, but it actually dates back to the 2022 Cup Series season. According to the press release, the program was introduced to the national series teams in October.

Those in the Craftsman Truck Series, Xfinity Series, and Cup Series can now move forward with confidence. They know that they can report any concerns that they may have over the offseason and in the coming seasons, all while remaining anonymous.

“We are honored to engage in this historic partnership with NASCAR,” said David Chadwick, Founder and CEO of RealResponse. “NASCAR executives recognize the responsibility to make the sport of racing safer, more inclusive, and more valuable in the eyes of every stakeholder involved in the sport.

“Their embrace of RealResponse sends a clear message that the health and safety of its community members away from the track is as important as safety of drivers on race day.”

NASCAR Has Previously Acknowledged Communication Issues

The partnership with RealResponse is another step in NASCAR’s push toward better communication. It’s a sign of progress after previous breakdowns became a prominent storyline.

There were numerous media sessions during the 2022 playoffs when Cup Series drivers spoke out about communication or lack thereof. Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, and others used their media sessions to voice concerns about the Next Gen car and the overall safety of the sport.

NASCAR President Steve Phelps heard the critical comments, and he responded multiple times. He first appeared on NBC’s pre-race show at the Charlotte Roval and took the blame for the breakdown in communication.

Phelps then provided further insight during his annual State of the Sport address at Phoenix Raceway. He explained how the Drivers Advisory Council came to be. He also said that while there were some gains made, there were also some issues relaying important information to the entire field. This is why Phelps and NASCAR created weekly meetings with all of the drivers.

“I think the communication between the sanctioning body and the drivers over this past five or six weeks has completely shifted the narrative on how the drivers are feeling about the area of safety or raceability,” Phelps explained at Phoenix Raceway.

“Whatever it is the concerns are, the conversations we’re having with the drivers, you can tell there’s a difference, right, in how the drivers are speaking even to all of you.”