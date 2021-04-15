NASCAR’s Triple Truck Challenge Returns With New Sponsor

Starting on May 7, Camping World Truck Series drivers will have the opportunity to earn bonus money through the “Triple Truck Challenge.” The popular series returns for its third consecutive season and NASCAR has now landed a presenting sponsor for the 2021 edition.

Womply, a small business solutions provider that helps small businesses access the PPP program, has signed on to be the presenting sponsor of the 2021 Triple Truck Challenge. Each week of the three-race program, drivers will compete for an extra $50,000 for winning a race. If one of the drivers wins multiple events, the bonus money increases up to $500,000 for sweeping all three races.

The series will begin on May 7 with the Truck Series race at Darlington Raceway. It will continue at Circuit of the Americas on May 22 and come to an end at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28.

According to NASCAR, Womply will be part of the program at the track, on the TV broadcast, and across social media platforms. The PPP Fast Lane product will take center stage and highlight how the company provides assistance to small businesses.

“Womply believes that when small businesses win, we all win,” Womply Founder and CEO Toby Scammell said in a release, per Yahoo! Sports. “We identified a problem in that millions of self-employed Americans simply don’t know they qualify for PPP. We solved that with the simplicity of PPP Fast Lane and our partnership with NASCAR strategically enables us to reach a demographically and geographically diverse audience.”

The 2020 Triple Truck Challenge featured a two-time winner

Heading into the 2020 season, NASCAR announced that the Triple Truck Challenge would return and that the drivers would compete at Richmond Raceway, Dover International Speedway, and Charlotte Motor Speedway. However, Frontstretch noted that the COVID-19 pandemic forced schedule changes. The new challenge consisted of races at Daytona International Speedway’s Road Course, Dover, and World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

Sheldon Creed secured two wins during the three-race stretch. He took the checkered flag at the Daytona Road Course, as well as at Gateway. Zane Smith won the race at Dover and added $50,000 to his account.

With five races in the season complete, there is an opportunity for both Creed and Smith to win even more money. Creed is third in the standings with 190 points. However, he has yet to win a race. Smith is seventh with 137 points. Both men will likely be in contention for the bonus money yet again.

The Triple Truck Challenge functions like the Dash 4 Cash

The Camping World Truck Series drivers are not the only ones eligible to finish a race with bonus money. The Xfinity Series has a similar program, the Dash 4 Cash. There is a four-race stretch during the season where four drivers compete with each other to post the best finish and win $100,000.

The noticeable difference between the two programs is that the Dash 4 Cash doesn’t require the drivers to win. They could finish fifth in a race and still walk away with bonus money, as long as they end the day ahead of the other three drivers.

A fitting example of this change is Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway. JR Motorsports driver Noah Gragson finished in second place behind teammate Josh Berry. He still won the $100,000 bonus due to finishing ahead of the three other drivers — Harrison Burton (seventh place), teammate Justin Allgaier (ninth place), and Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger (13th place) — and set himself up for future Dash 4 Cash opportunities.

READ NEXT: A Familiar Face Sits Atop NASCAR Points Standings After 8 Races