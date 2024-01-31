NASCAR: Full Speed Another Example of NASCAR’s New Love of Streaming Services

Netflix dropped NASCAR: Full Speed today and it does not disappoint. Long-time fans and those ready to join in the fun will enjoy this new series.

NASCAR: Full Speed starts at Daytona International Speedway, just before the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Over five episodes, the series focuses on the 16 drivers fighting for the NASCAR Cup Series championship. No spoilers, partly because there are none. But Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace are featured prominently, as is executive producer, Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Also, it’s fantastic.

NASCAR: Full Speed probably won’t do for NASCAR what Netflix’s Drive to Survive did for Formula 1 — almost singlehandedly building a massive new, America-centric audience. This new series is not going to lead to NASCAR races throughout Europe and a skyrocketing market valuation for the team owners. But it is a compelling, behind-the-scenes look at NASCAR and many of its top drivers. Even pit crews get their moment. We get North Carolina instead of Monaco, but it totally works.

Round of 16 and More

With so many drivers, teams, races — and personalities — NASCAR: Full Speed wisely focuses on last year’s Round of 16. And it’s just as good as that down-to-the-wire battle for the championship.

In five episodes, viewers get up close and personal with some of their favorite drivers. There’s race sequences that almost fully capture the speed and danger of a NASCAR race. We meet the wives, girlfriends, children, the crew chiefs, owners. And none of it feels staged or inauthentic.

If you don’t already love NASCAR, you probably will after watching this series. There are no clever documentary tricks, no bombshells, no fake drama. NASCAR: Full Speed is the truth of NASCAR, and that’s what makes it so great. If there’s a failing, it’s that in the five short episodes, most of the drivers, even those in the Round of 16, don’t each get enough time on screen.

A Family Man with Divided Loyalties

One driver that does get plenty of time on screen, even as his time in NASCAR is running out, is Denny Hamlin. 2023 may have been his last real shot at a NASCAR Cup Series championship. And Hamlin’s story drives much of NASCAR: Full Speed. Surprisingly, the thorny veteran emerges as a almost likable star of the series. A hard-driving racer, determined team owner, and deeply engaged father.

My kids think I should win more. NASCAR: Full Speed is now playing on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/I6RLSLux0o — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) January 30, 2024

Watching Denny Hamlin split time between family, the track, and being part-owner of 23XI Racing will turn some of his haters. But watching Hamlin face up to the harsh truth of owning such an illustrious career — without winning a championship — makes for legitimately compelling television. All while trying to will himself into victory lane even as he knows he needs to help his fellow 23XI racers. Great stuff.

No doubt, some of Hamlin’s haters will note that the media savvy Hamlin was quick to open his doors to the Netflix production crew. And Hamlin’s Actions Detrimental podcast already clued us in to his shrewd use of new media. But just watch. You will likely come away with a different — and much more positive view — of No. 11.

NASCAR Embraces Streaming, Like it or Not

As good as it is, most NASCAR fans may not get a chance to watch NASCAR: Full Speed — unless they have a subscription to Netflix.

This is the new truth for NASCAR. Just like with the NFL

NASCAR President Steve Phelps has talked up the value of streaming services. This includes signing a 7-year deal with Amazon Prime Video for exclusive rights to five Cup Series races. NASCAR: Full Speed is another example of NASCAR’s embrace of streaming services. Like it or not, NASCAR: Full Speed is currently playing only on Netflix.