Noah Gragson & AJ Allmendinger Land 8-Race Partner

Two members of the Kaulig Racing Cup Series roster will share a partner on the No. 16 Chevrolet for the remainder of the season. Noah Gragson and AJ Allmendinger will work with SciPlay as part of an expanded deal.

Kaulig Racing announced the news on May 21 ahead of the Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. The team announced that SciPlay will return to the No. 16 for eight races after making its debut during the 2021 Xfinity and Cup Series seasons. Allmendinger will have the company as his primary for six events, starting with the June 5 race at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Gragson will have the scheme for the remaining two events. His schedule will feature the primary partner for the return to Atlanta Motor Speedway (July 10) and the summer race at Pocono Raceway (July 24).

“We are honored to have SciPlay back again with us this year,” said Kaulig Racing President Chris Rice in a press release. “We had fun giving away some awesome prizes last year, and we are super excited to have the chance to give away even more fun prizes to get fans pumped up for the races.”

Allmendinger Worked With SciPlay in 2021

SciPlay is a new partner for Gragson, but it is a familiar one for Allmendinger. The defending Xfinity Series regular-season champion worked with the company and its Gold Fish Casino Slots game multiple times in 2021.

Allmendinger debuted the Gold Fish Casino Slots scheme during the playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway on October 2, 2021. The veteran driver started fifth overall based on NASCAR’s points formula, but a wreck involving Sam Mayer knocked him out of the race and led to a 39th-place finish.

Allmendinger showcased another SciPlay game during the Cup Series race at the Charlotte Roval on October 10, 2021. He started 33rd overall in the bright purple stock car, but he ended his day 38th overall after engine issues ended his day after 57 laps.

Gragson is Fresh Off His Best Cup Series Finish

Gragson is only five races into his Cup Series career. He has made two starts for Beard Motorsports and three for Kaulig Racing while making improvements on the stat sheet throughout the season.

The Las Vegas native crashed during his first two races after running well in two separate stock cars, but he finished the next three. His past two starts, in particular, have featured the best results of the year considering that Gragson finished 20th at Talladega Superspeedway for Beard Motorsports and 18th at Kansas Speedway for Kaulig Racing.

Gragson has 11 races remaining on his Kaulig Racing schedule, as well as two potential others for Beard Motorsports. He will use these starts to showcase a new partner in SciPlay while also trying to gain even more experience at NASCAR’s top level before potentially moving up on a full-time basis in the near future.

