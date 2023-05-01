Poole: Ross Chastain ‘Probably Needs To Get His Butt Whupped’

The Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway came to an early end for Brennan Poole after Ross Chastain sent him into the outside wall. He responded by saying that the driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet “probably needs to get his butt whupped.”

The driver of the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford Mustang made the comment after undergoing evaluation at the infield care center. He told FOX Sports reporter Jamie Little that he felt like he had gotten run over by Chastain “for no reason.” He added that this is something that Chastain “has been known to do.”

“I’m not exactly sure, but I feel like I just got ran over,” Poole told reporters after the wreck. “As soon as he ran into me, I just kind of got shoved into the corner, like way too deep, and then just immediately I was turned around. So, I think it was the No.1? Go figure.

“I mean, just a joke… eighty-something laps into a race? No reason. I was side-by-side with the No. 3, just got to the outside and it’s not like I can go anywhere or give him any more room than what I had. He just ran me over. So, it’s kind of pathetic. I don’t know. It seems to be something Ross does a lot recently. Just uncalled for. It was my first time in a new Cup car, and 80 laps out… for what?”

Chastain Addressed the Situation After the Race

Poole headed to the infield care center after the wreck while Kyle Larson headed to the garage for repairs on the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro. Chastain, however, continued with the race.

The driver of the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet finished fifth in Stage 1 after playing his role in the incident. He went on to win Stage 2 and finish second in the race after leading a total of 98 laps.

Chastain provided comments about the wreck after finishing second behind Martin Truex Jr. He spoke to Little and offered an apology. He did not provide any further comments about his contact with the rear of the No. 15 Ford that sent it into the wall.

“I first have to say I’m sorry to Brennan at everybody at Rick Ware’s team,” Chastain told FOX Sports after the race. “I owe a big apology and a bit more. When I get home from Skip Barber tomorrow, I’ll head over there and talk to those guys and make some of that right.”

Another Driver Expressed Frustration After the Race

Poole was not the only driver that made some frustrated comments after exiting his stock car. Kyle Larson also did after his third finish outside of the top 30 in the past four races. The only exception was a win at Martinsville Speedway.

Larson was an innocent bystander in this incident. He had one of the best cars in the field in Stage 1, and he was working his way toward potentially contending for the win at Dover Motor Speedway.

Larson was running fifth on the outside lane when Chastain hit Poole from behind entering a turn. The No. 15 slid across the apron before going up the track and directly into Larson’s path. The driver of the No. 5 had nowhere to go.

Larson met minimum speed after some repairs on pit road, but he had to go to the garage for more work. He ultimately returned, but he finished 32nd after falling 41 laps behind the leaders.

“I’m obviously not going to whup anyone’s butt,” Larson told reporter Kimmie Coon after the race. “That part was just frustrating. It was the first stage. I could see if it was the last stage and guys are coming behind you, but I don’t know. It seemed like he got in a hurry and ran right into the back of that guy into [Turn] 1.”

Larson is not someone that will fight, but he did have one opportunity to disrupt Chastain’s afternoon. He got in the No. 1 Chevrolet’s way late in the Cup Series race, which helped Truex extend his lead to 1.5 seconds. Though Larson shied away from admitting that he had done anything intentionally.