The King Teams Up With Chopper Builder Billy Lane for ‘Build-Off’

Richard Petty is teaming up with one of the biggest names in custom choppers, Billy Lane, for a unique competition. The two will guide Minnesota high school students during a rat road build-off.

Petty, Lane, and Northern Tool and Equipment representatives announced the build-off on June 23 during a Back to the 50’s event put on by the Minnesota Street Rod Association. As part of the build-off, two Minnesota high schools will spend the next year building rat road go-karts using 740cc NorthStar EFI engines.

Lane, the man who built a chopper with a hubless wheel, will provide guidance to one of the teams. Petty, the seven-time champion with the most wins in Cup Series history, will provide guidance to the other.

“It’s a thrill and an honor to be involved in teaching students these skills,” said Lane. “There are a lot of good ways to make a living, and this effort by Northern Tool + Equipment to expose students to the trades at a young age is critical.”

This competition is made possible through Northern Tool and Equipment’s Tools for Trades program. The company donates equipment through this program to support the technical education programs of schools.

The two Minnesota schools — Minneapolis North and Lakeville North — will both receive tool donations as they begin the go-kart build-off. They will also receive a cash stipend for supplies.

The Competition Includes Some ‘Hot Rod Flair’

The go-kart build-off has some NASCAR elements with Petty’s involvement. Lane brings the world of custom choppers to the competition. There will also be some hot rod flair provided by another prominent figure.

Once Minneapolis North and Lakeville North have their go-karts built, Cliff Anderson Jr. will join the project. He will provide custom pinstriping, which will only take the go-karts to the next level.

Fans will be able to keep track of the build-off through social media. There will be a media team documenting the process while Dylan McCool provides updates.

The YouTuber is known for finding classic cars that have been left for dead and rebuilding them. Now he will provide narration as future generations of builders put their own spin on rat rod culture.

This Competition Continues Petty’s Dedication to Future Builders

The partnership with Lane may be newer, but Petty has previously joined forces with Northern Tool and Equipment so that he could support the next generation of builders.

Back in December, Petty and Northern Tool teamed up to donate thousands of dollars worth of tools to Randleman High School. The goal was to educate the next generation about the importance of manufacturing, as well as the important jobs available to them.

Randleman High School, Petty’s alma mater, received several important tools that would help the next generation of builders gain experience and education. The list included pliers, screwdrivers, inverters, air hoses, a Lincoln Electric welder, and an Ingersoll Rand compressor.

“Tools for the Trades is a great program, and it’s important for kids to know they have career options,” Petty added in the press release. “This country will always need tradespeople to make and manufacture things. The team at Petty’s Garage and I are excited to meet the students and help them with this build-off.”