Rick Ware Racing Celebrates Ryan Newman With Throwback Scheme

Ryan Newman will join Rick Ware Racing for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway on May 14. The team will use the race to showcase a special scheme honoring his first win.

Rick Ware Racing showed off the throwback scheme on May 9, mere days before Newman joins the team for the first time. His No. 51 Ford Mustang will have Jacob Construction and Biohaven logos, as well as a black and white scheme that resembles Newman’s No. 12 Ford Taurus from the 2002 season.

To commemorate the return of @RyanJNewman to @nascar Cup Series competition, and Throwback Weekend at @TooToughToTame, RWR is recognizing his first of 18 trips to Victory Lane. Taking place during Newman’s 2002 Rookie of the Year campaign, the win was September 15 at @NHMS, and… pic.twitter.com/L4LDS6z8PR — Rick Ware Racing (@RickWareRacing) May 9, 2023

The Rocket Man made eight starts between 2000 and 2001 for Team Penske before taking on a full schedule in 2002. He competed in all 36 races as Alltel returned as his primary partner. Meanwhile, Mobil 1 served as a co-primary for several events as Newman delivered 22 top-10 finishes, 14 top-fives, and one win.

Newman’s First Win Took Place at a 1-Mile Track

Newman turned heads throughout the 2002 season with strong performances during qualifying. He won the pole award six times, which included the New Hampshire 300 on September 15, 2002.

The race at the one-mile track began with Newman at the front of the pack in his No. 12 Alltel/Mobil 1 Speedpass Ford Taurus. He went on to lead 143 laps while battling Kurt Busch, Johnny Benson Jr., Michael Waltrip, and Tony Stewart among others.

This race did not go the scheduled distance of 300 laps. Instead, the rain played a major factor as it led to a delay early, and it forced NASCAR to bring the race to an end on lap 207.

Newman took the white flag under caution, and he followed the pace car around the track one more time before taking the checkered flag. He celebrated the win while his father stood nearby wiping tears from his eyes.

This win was significant for Newman and his family, and it played a role in him ending the season sixth in the championship standings. The Indiana native also captured Rookie of the Year honors after his standout season.

Newman & Alltel Became Synonymous With Winning

The win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway marked Newman’s first time celebrating in Victory Lane after a Cup Series race. He went on to win two more times at the one-mile track — once with Team Penske and once with Stewart-Haas Racing.

There was a common theme throughout Newman’s time in the Cup Series. The majority of his trips to Victory Lane were made in a stock car featuring Alltel as the primary partner.

Newman celebrated 18 wins during his Cup Series career, split between three teams. He scored one with Richard Childress Racing, four with Stewart-Haas Racing, and 13 with Team Penske. All 13 of these wins featured Alltel logos on the No. 12 entry. Four had Mobil 1 serving as the co-primary sponsor.

Alltel was also the primary partner as Newman won the biggest race of his Cup Series career. The company took over his No. 12 Team Penske Dodge Charger in 2008 for the 50th Running of the Daytona 500. Newman led eight laps in the blue and white entry and then he finished ahead of teammate Kurt Busch in what was his final win with Team Penske.