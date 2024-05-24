Ryan Blaney Addresses His Cussing Over Team Radio & Potential SNL Appearance

Ryan Blaney will forever be remembered in NASCAR history as the 2023 Cup Series champion. But the Team Penske driver will also be remembered for his reputation throughout his career as someone who regularly expresses his frustration over the team radio, resulting in frequent appearances in the “Radioactive” segment on “NASCAR Race Hub.”

Denny Hamlin joked on his May 13 podcast that the 30-year-old driver loses circulation to his head when he puts on his helmet. So why does he do it?

“ I mean, it’s always been the way that I’ve been my whole life,” the Ford driver admitted before the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro. “I have a lot of my dad in me and my dad was the same way. Kind of a really quiet guy, but has a short — I wouldn’t necessarily say a short fuse, but just has to kind of let out his emotions quick and then you get over it.

“Like that’s how I get over things and not let them bother me. I just have to let it out. And people are like, ‘Well, don’t press the button.’ I’m like, ‘Well, you don’t understand. It’s hard not to press the button. You have to talk to somebody.’

“So, yeah, just a different, just competitive nature comes out, you know, when you’re doing what you love and I want to do well and I’m very passionate about it. Sometimes it boils over a little bit, but that’s how I get over things. And that’s how I move on to kind of look past what just happened.​”

Ryan Blaney Initially Talks About Potential Appearance on Saturday Night Live

During media availability before the March 17 Bristol race, a reporter asked Ryan Blaney about his role as champion and being marketed as a superstar.

“They asked me in the offseason, like, ‘What do you want to be?’ I said, ‘I want to be Jeff Gordon of the nineties.’ He was everywhere. He was Jeff Gordon of the nineties, right? And it’s led him to where he is today and just notoriety. That’s the goal. I think that’s where everybody wants to be. We’ll see who can achieve that.”

A week later before the March 24 race at COTA, I mentioned to Blaney that Jeff Gordon appeared on “Saturday Night Live” in the nineties and asked if he’d be interested in doing something similar.

Play

“We’ve talked about it,” he acknowledged. “It’s a big commitment. It’s a big commitment. You got to be there all week. I’ve always said if it interferes with racing, I’m not doing it. Racing is the obvious No. 1 goal. But it’s something that I’d like to do. I would really enjoy it.

“I grew up watching Saturday Night Live and I really enjoyed it. And I remember watching Jeff on it. It was a rerun but I remember watching Jeff on it. But yeah, I think that’s great those opportunities are golden to grow the sport and grow yourself and your team and things like that. So, yeah, it’s been talked about. It’s just how do we do it.”

Blaney Provides Update on SNL Possibility

Before the May 19 All-Star Race, I followed up with the driver to find out if there was any movement as far as an appearance on the comedy show.

“We’re still working on it,” he said. “It’s a big commitment. We’ll see. Maybe in the off weeks.”

Ryan Blaney is a great champion and ambassador for the sport. An appearance on SNL would allow him to show his personality to those outside of NASCAR. They would see his sharp sense of humor, but at the same time have no idea what happens to him when he straps in behind the wheel and puts on his helmet. That’s inside info for NASCAR fans.