Six NASCAR Tracks Announce Major Policy Change

The NASCAR regular season is more than halfway over, and teams are preparing for trips back to some fan-favorite tracks. Prior to a race at Sonoma, six tracks announced a major policy change. Martinsville, Richmond, Talladega, Michigan, Phoenix, and Daytona all announced that they would open to full capacity for races later this season.

According to NASCAR, the race at Michigan International Speedway will feature packed grandstands. The fans will also be able to take advantage of the expansive campgrounds during the race weekend. There will not be a mask requirement, but the track officials will work with health and government officials to “monitor and adjust” any COVID-19 protocols if needed.

“No race weekend is complete without fans and we are beyond excited and ready to welcome them back to Michigan International Speedway with no restrictions,” said MIS President Rick Brenner, per NASCAR. “We are very appreciative of state, local and regional officials for the support and collaboration to welcome fans back for a safe and entertaining race experience.

“We are also thrilled to expand our relationships with New Holland and Henry Ford Health System, two organizations that have worked with us in the past to help enhance the at-track experience. With three races and countless entertainment options for fans of all ages, our goal is to deliver an unforgettable race weekend for everybody.”

The Cup Series Will Return to Daytona for the Regular Season Finale

The announcement about lifted restrictions at several tracks was welcome news to race fans. Many began planning trips to some of their favorite destinations to watch drivers battle for their spots in the playoffs or in the next round of the chase for the Bill France Cup.

The upcoming race at Daytona International Speedway, in particular, is a “must-watch” due to its importance. The Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday, Aug. 28, serves as the regular-season finale. This race is the final opportunity for bubble drivers to punch a ticket to the playoffs, and the majority leave Florida disappointed.

A fitting example of the Coke Zero Sugar 400’s importance took place in the 2020 season. Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron was one of the many pushing for a spot above the cutoff line. He avoided wrecks that sent Joey Logano and Kyle Busch among others to the garage and led 24 laps. Byron ultimately took the checkered flag after holding off Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin, punching his ticket in the process.

One year later, Byron already has one win in the 2021 season and is ready for the playoffs. However, there will be several others trying to emulate him during the regular-season finale. They will do so while racing in front of a full-capacity crowd at the World Center of Racing.

Some Tracks Have Yet to Make a Decision About Fan Attendance

While the majority of the tracks on the NASCAR schedule will welcome full-capacity crowds, there are others that have yet to announce a decision. According to Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass, the list of tracks includes Watkins Glen in New York, Texas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Cup Series did not travel to Watkins Glen in 2020 due to COVID-19, but the drivers will return to the track as part of a road course-heavy schedule. They will return from a late July off-week and kick off the final stretch of the regular season with the Go Bowling at the Glen on Aug. 8.

Another track that remains a mystery is Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The iconic location has not announced any guidelines for the upcoming NASCAR weekend in August, but officials have clearance to host up to 135,000 fans, a little more than half of the track’s capacity. The Indy 500 took advantage of this policy on Sunday, May 30, with a memorable running of the iconic race.

READ NEXT: Rising NASCAR Star Joins Front Row for Xfinity Series Race