Michael McDowell Signing Another Step in Right Direction for Spire

Silly Season has officially started for the NASCAR Cup series. Michael McDowell got the ball rolling this week when he announced that he’ll be moving to Spire Motorsports next season.

“This is a new chapter for my family and me, and we’re incredibly thankful for the opportunity that’s in front of us,” McDowell said in a team press release. “It’s going to take some hard work, but I feel like everything is in place for us to be successful as a race team — to win races and contend for championships.”

McDowell will be taking over the No. 71 Chevrolet, in what was announced as a multi-year deal. Rookie Zane Smith currently occupies that seat, but he is expected to transition to Trackhouse next season.

This may seem like a lateral move for McDowell, but having long-term stability with a team is important to him. He touched on that in his interview with NASCAR Radio.

"I feel like I've landed in a really good spot." — Michael McDowell discusses his reasoning for leaving Front Row Motorsports for Spire Motorsport at the end of this season.

After McDowell announced that he would not be returning to Front Row Motorsports next season, speculation began immediately about where he would be headed.

That didn’t last long.

Three hours later, Spire made it official.

Spire may not have the flash and bravado of Trackhouse or 23XI Racing, but they are a team on the rise. After securing another charter last year, the organization has expanded to three full-time cars. Corey LaJoie continues to be the veteran voice, with rookies Smith and Carson Hocevar.

When the checkered flag waves on this season at Phoenix, McDowell will instantly become the team’s top driver. His 2021 Daytona 500 win and victory on the IMS road course last season should have Spire in unfamiliar territory. With an established race winner, McDowell has an opportunity to get this team into the Playoffs.

Spire has just one victory since joining Cup in 2019. That came in that same year with Justin Haley in the summer at Daytona. The organization now has one of the premier road course drivers in the sport.

Signing a 39-year-old to a multi-year contract may seem like a risk, but it is one that Spire is willing to take.

Ford’s Frustrating Season

It is no secret that Ford has been struggling this year. They are winless, one-third into the season. They have shown speed in qualifying, but their race pace hasn’t been there. McDowell is currently 26th in the driver standings, 102 points below the cut line.

"It wasn't easy," Michael McDowell says of the decision to make a move from Front Row Motorsports. However, McDowell admitted he wasn't sure he wanted to continue on one-year deals. The talks and deal with Spire Motorsports happened quickly over the last few weeks.

Ford will eventually turn things around, but time is not a luxury McDowell has. Signing one-year deals at Front Row has grown tired, and he is ready to move on. As the leader of an improving team, McDowell can help mold Hocevar. He may also be able to get LaJoie over the hump and into victory lane.

Front Row Future

With a vacancy for next season, Front Row will now have some work to do. They are losing one of the best superspeedway and road course racers. That void will not be easy to fill, but there will likely be some worthy candidates as the season progresses.

One rumor in the garage area is a possible merger between Front Row and Stewart Haas Racing. The two Ford organizations are searching for the light at the end of the tunnel. Should SHR ultimately decide to sell one or two of its charters, it could lead to a marriage with Front Row.

Someone like Cole Custer, the reigning Xfinity series champion with SHR, could find this an avenue to get back into Cup. The possibilities are endless, but more puzzle pieces are needed before this whole situation can be put together.