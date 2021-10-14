Todd Bodine Sets Plans for Temporary NASCAR Return

The driver known as “The Onion” has revealed some big plans for the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. Todd Bodine, a two-time Truck Series champion, has every intention of making six starts in order to reach 800 across all three series.

Bodine spoke to PA Homepage about his goal for the 2022 season and explained why he decided to potentially make six more starts. He also explained how the process began to come together. Marcus Lemonis, the CEO of Camping World, kicked everything off by tweeting that he needed 800 reasons from the fans on Twitter why Bodine should return to the Truck Series and reach the important milestone. They responded in force and quickly hit the 800-tweet goal. Now Bodine has the opportunity to become only the 28th driver to reach 800 career starts.

“I didn’t think it meant that much to me,” Bodine told PA Homepage. “Two years ago, I knew about it, it didn’t really bother me. But now, it’s like, ‘that’s really cool.'” He continued and explained how the fans played a major role in helping him potentially secure the six-race deal. He does not yet have a list of possible races, but Pocono Raceway remains an option. Bodine explained that he hasn’t won a race at the Tricky Triangle.

Bodine last competed in the Truck Series in 2013. He made eight starts — seven with ThorSport Racing and one with Turner Scott Motorsports. His final race in the series was an 11th-place run at Pocono Raceway on August 3, 2013. However, Bodine most recently competed in the Xfinity Series. He suited up for a race at Charlotte Motor Speedway during the 2017 season.

Bodine Excelled as a Truck Series Driver

The 57-year-old driver-turned-FOX Sports analyst made a name for himself as one of the best drivers in the Truck Series. He made 220 starts over 11 years, including full-time seasons from 2005-2012. However, Bodine began racking up wins before he even ran a full schedule.

The Onion first reached Victory Lane while running a 10-race schedule, primarily with Germain Racing. He secured back-to-back wins at what is now Auto Club Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway. These victories kicked off a seven-year run in which Bodine won at least two races.

Bodine’s best Truck Series seasons took place in 2006 and 2010 when he secured his two championships. He registered three wins and 12 top-fives while driving for Germain Racing in 2006 and held off Johnny Benson Jr. for the title. He added another four wins and 17 top-fives to his resume in 2010 and edged out Aric Almirola for the championship trophy.

Bodine Also Won Several Races in the Xfinity Series

Bodine was not only successful in the Truck Series. He also reached Victory Lane several times while competing in what is now the Xfinity Series and running with a wide variety of teams.

Bodine first suited up in the series in 1986 and made one start. He proceeded to rack up 333 starts over a 26-year period while winning 15 different races. He achieved success at a variety of tracks, including Bristol, Darlington, Dover, Auto Club Speedway, Michigan, Rockingham, Kentucky, Las Vegas, Nazareth, and South Boston.

The veteran never secured a championship in what is now the Xfinity Series, but he came very close. He finished second overall in the 1997 championship standings while Randy LaJoie won the trophy.

