Todd Gilliland Takes Michael McDowell’s No. 34 for a Joyride

The No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang just turned heads with a different NASCAR driver behind the wheel. Truck Series contender Todd Gilliland climbed into Michael McDowell’s stock car and did some burnouts in the parking lot, a la Gas Monkey Garage owner Richard Rawlings.

Gilliland posted the video of his shenanigans on Wednesday, November 24. The clip featured multiple angles of the No. 34 Ford doing the burnouts while other vehicles waited in the background. Gilliland explained in the caption that he was simply getting the stock car broken in before it heads to Nashville, Tenn.

These Cup cars sure can burn it down! -Hey @Mc_Driver, got your Mustang all broken in and ready for Nashville. 😂 pic.twitter.com/gTpZXwzXoO — Todd Gilliland (@ToddGilliland_) November 24, 2021

The No. 34 will be one of the Cup Series cars that head to Nashville for Champions Week, the annual celebration of the biggest stars in the sport. McDowell will be part of the festivities as the Daytona 500 winner and one of the playoff drivers. He will join the rest of the playoff field as they do burnouts in the heart of Music City.

NASCAR Has Provided More Information About the Burnouts

.@KyleBusch came home the winner of Burnouts on Broadway last night! Now, it's just about time for the @NASCAR Awards on NBCSN! pic.twitter.com/WrrYqMVjXF — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) December 6, 2019

The sanctioning body has provided a considerable amount of information about the upcoming celebration of NASCAR’s stars. There will be several fan-centric events on the schedule, including the highly-anticipated return of the Burnouts on Broadway presented by DoorDash.

According to the official schedule, the festivities will actually begin on Tuesday, November 30, with the NASCAR Street Party at the Ryman presented by PNC Bank. This public event will feature musical performances and Q&A sessions with NASCAR Champions from the Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series, Whelen Modified Tour, ARCA Menards, ARCA Menards East and West Series. There will also be displays featuring Next Gen stock cars.

The NASCAR Street Party at the Ryman presented by PNC Bank will also take place on Wednesday, December 1, and Thursday, December 2, providing fans with several opportunities to take part in the celebration.

Of course, the biggest event for the fans will be Burnouts on Broadway presented by DoorDash. All 16 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers, the NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Champion, and the ARCA Menards Champion will take over Broadway in downtown Nashville and do burnouts under the neon lights. This event will run from 6:30 – 8 p.m. CT.

Gilliland Clarified He Wasn’t Breaking Any News

When Gilliland posted the video of himself in the No. 34 Ford, he immediately faced questions about whether he was making an announcement about the Cup Series. The Truck Series driver responded by saying that he was just in the shop parking lot.

The reason for the questions is that Front Row Motorsports has an open seat. The two-car team announced on November 9 that Anthony Alfredo will not return to the No. 38 Ford after completing his rookie season. Front Row will move forward as a two-car Cup team, but they will have a different driver joining McDowell.

Gilliland could be a fitting option for the team considering that he already drives for Front Row Motorsports. He controls the No. 38 Ford F-150 and just capped off a season in which he won at Circuit of the Americas and contended for a spot in the championship four.

Gilliland’s future remains in question considering that Front Row Motorsports didn’t guarantee the No. 38’s return to the Truck Series in 2022. The team only said that it continues to analyze the Camping World Truck Series operation, so there is a scenario where Gilliland returns and another where the team exits the Truck Series.

