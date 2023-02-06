23XI Racing Releases Travis Pastrana’s Daytona 500 Scheme

The Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum is over, and 23XI Racing is moving forward toward the start of the regular season. The NASCAR Cup Series team has taken care of one important piece of business by releasing Travis Pastrana’s Daytona 500 scheme.

23XI Racing provided the first look at the No. 67 Toyota Camry TRD on February 6. The scheme features Black Rifle Coffee Company and Dixxon Flannel as the primary partners, and it has elements that reflect both companies.

For example, the hood and roof feature a blue base with stars while tying into the American flag theme. The sides, for comparison, resemble a grey flannel shirt as a nod to Dixxon Flannel Company.

Pastrana will put this scheme on display multiple times during the trip to Daytona International Speedway. He will attempt to race his way into the Daytona 500 during qualifying on February 15, and he will also compete in the Bluegreen Vacations Duels the following day.

If Pastrana secures a spot on the starting grid, he will then take part in multiple practice sessions. He will cap off the weekend by taking on the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 19, and checking off a major goal.

Black Rifle Coffee Company Has Used Several Unique Schemes

There have been multiple unique schemes featuring Black Rifle Coffee company over the years. Noah Gragson won numerous races with a scheme highlighting both Bass Pro Shops and BRCC while Ty Dillon used multiple schemes with the company’s logo while driving for Gaunt Brothers Racing and Petty GMS — now Legacy Motor Club.

TJ Bell also had his own BRCC scheme during a 2017 trip to Texas Motor Speedway. His Craftsman Truck Series entry had an American flag-themed scheme with BRCC/Silencer Co/Nitro Circus branding.

The 2023 iteration of Speedweeks at Daytona will continue the trend. Pastrana’s No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota Camry TRD will have its own standout BRCC scheme, and it will mark the first time that a Cup Series entry will have a full flannel scheme. Though Austin Dillon had a half-flannel scheme during a 2021 trip to Texas Motor Speedway.

The Scheme Reveal Follows a Packed Weekend in California

The scheme reveal takes place after 23XI Racing returned from the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum. This race did not matter in terms of points, but it provided some confidence for the reshuffled lineup.

Bubba Wallace, in particular, used the weekend to lead some laps and flip the script. The 2022 Busch Light Clash was a struggle for him and several other Toyota Racing Development drivers. They just didn’t have the right setup for the short track.

In 2023, however, Wallace had one of the best cars. He used it to finish second in the final heat race, which secured the eighth-best starting spot in the field. Wallace then jumped to the front of the pack and led the way to the halftime break.

Wallace led 40 of the 150 laps at the LA Memorial Coliseum, but he did not ultimately contend for the win. A battle with Dillon led to the driver of the No. 3 sending him into the wall and relegating him to a 22nd-place finish.

Tyler Reddick also showed speed during his first race in the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD. He started 11th in the main event after a third-place finish in the third heat, and he largely avoided the chaos that unfolded on the short track.

There were some moments when Reddick faced potential disaster due to the drivers surrounding him. However, he was able to keep his car relatively clean before crossing the finish line sixth overall.

Wallace and Reddick will now head to Daytona for the start of the regular season, and they will join forces with Travis Pastrana. If the No. 67 makes the main event, it will only bolster the Toyota ranks while setting the organization up for some potential success.