Ty Dillon Reunites With Longtime Partner for 3 Races

The No. 42 will have a new look for three upcoming races in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Ty Dillon and Petty GMS Motorsports have landed a new partner in Ferris Mowers.

The Cup Series team issued a press release on May 5 and announced the news. The No. 42 will first feature a red scheme with black and white accents during the All-Star Open at Texas Motor Speedway on May 22. Dillon will then bring the scheme back for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on July 31 and Michigan International Speedway on August 7. Additionally, Ferris Mowers will serve as an associate partner for the remainder of the year.

So cool to announce @FerrisMowers partnership on our No. 42 @PettyGMS team. Ferris Mowers has supported my career since 2013. I’m so grateful for a continuing relationship! pic.twitter.com/Mvw4q5o2OT — Ty Dillon (@tydillon) May 5, 2022

“I’m excited to have Ferris join Petty GMS and be on our No. 42 Chevrolet for the remainder of the season,” Dillon said in a statement. “Carrying their colors during the three primary races is going to be cool. Ferris sets themselves apart by helping professional landscapers work hard and feel good, which I appreciate. I look forward to getting behind the wheel of the Ferris Chevrolet at Texas in a couple weeks.”

Dillon Will Pursue a Spot in the All-Star Race

The All-Star Open will mark the first time that Dillon debuts his new scheme, and he will use the exhibition race as an opportunity. He will pursue a spot in the All-Star Race and a shot at the $1 million payday.

Dillon does not have a guaranteed spot in the All-Star Race. He hasn’t won a race during the 2022 season, nor is he a past Cup Series champion or winner of a past All-Star Race. He will have to race his way into the main event during the three-stage prelim.

If Dillon wins one of the first two stages or the race itself, he will move on to the All-Star Race and battle with past champions and race-winners for the $1 million prize. If he fails to secure his own spot, he will have to hope that he is the driver that receives the most votes from the fans.

Dillon Will First Honor a Racing Legend

Prior to the trip to Texas Motor Speedway for the All-Star Open, Dillon will first take on The Lady in Black. He will compete in the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway while honoring a racing legend.

Dillon and his teammate Erik Jones will line up on the starting grid on May 8 with schemes honoring two members of the Petty family. Dillon will run the white and red No. 42 scheme that Lee Petty used during the inaugural Daytona 500 while Jones will drive the blue No. 43 honoring Richard Petty’s scheme from the Crown Jewel race.

The two Petty GMS Motorsports drivers will showcase their special schemes while fighting for points and a potential win that would put them in the playoff picture. Jones is 14th in the standings with 262 points while Dillon is 26th overall with 180 points.

