Joe Gibbs Racing Driver Makes History at Charlotte

The Xfinity Series season continued on Saturday, May 29, with a race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Alsco Uniforms 300 featured multiple part-time drivers, including Joe Gibbs Racing’s Ty Gibbs. The youngster turned in the best performance of the day, took the checkered flag, and made history in the process.

According to NASCAR, the 18-year-old Gibbs is the youngest driver to ever win a race in any of the top three series at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He previously captured the checkered flag at the Daytona Road Course, and now he has more victories than every Xfinity Series driver except for defending champion Austin Cindric (three) and Justin Allgaier. Gibbs also sits 15th in points despite only starting six of the 12 races.

Not satisfied with simply winning his second Xfinity Series race of the season, Gibbs then got back behind the wheel for Saturday’s ARCA Menards Series race. He led all 100 laps for the second time in 2021 and took his second checkered flag of the day. This win marked Gibbs’ fourth trip to Victory Lane in the first six races of the ARCA Menards season.

Gibbs Survived a Spin and Near Collision With Another Driver

Reaching Victory Lane at Charlotte was not a simple task for Gibbs. He had to recover from a spin on Turn 4 and avoid the several wrecks that occurred during the 200-lap race. One of the near-misses sent fellow driver Chase Briscoe spinning on Turn 2.

The incident occurred when Gibbs and Briscoe raced side-by-side. The JGR driver pulled up to the left side of his peer and packed the air between the vehicles. Gibbs did not make contact, but the pressure change caused Briscoe to get loose and spin. The Cup Series rookie ultimately recovered and finished sixth overall.

“First off, I just want to say sorry to the 99 and Chase and his crew,” Gibbs said as an apology after climbing out of the JGR Toyota Camry, per NASCAR. “I didn’t hit him, but I definitely helped him out with him getting loose there, and it was not my intention. Already wrecked myself so, I just want to say sorry to them more importantly than this entire win.”

Gibbs Is Setting Up a Future Move to the Xfinity Series

The 18-year-old is only in his first full-time ARCA Menards Series season, but he is setting himself up to take the championship trophy and move to the Xfinity Series season. He already has four wins in the first six races, adding to his previous success. Gibbs ran a 16-race ARCA schedule in 2020, winning six times and posting 12 top-five finishes.

In addition to his considerable success in the ARCA Menards Series, Gibbs proved that he is able to contend with the best drivers in the Xfinity Series. He already has two wins to his name and is eligible for the Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors. If he continues performing well in his remaining races, he will likely add that title to his career resume.

Of course, moving to the Xfinity Series full-time would create questions about the No. 54 Toyota Supra. Gibbs currently shares the seat with Cup Series stars Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, and Denny Hamlin. They all alternate starts throughout the year and get time behind the wheel.

For now, those questions will remain as Gibbs finishes the 2021 ARCA Menards Series and his partial Xfinity Series season. Though they will increase in frequency if the young driver continues to stack top-five finishes.

