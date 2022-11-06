Ty Gibbs Misses Cup Series Season Finale After Emergency

Ty Gibbs will not make his final Cup Series start of the 2022 season. 23XI Racing has announced that he will miss the race at Phoenix Raceway due to a family emergency.

The news surfaced mid-morning on November 6. Media members learned that Gibbs would miss the race due to a personal family emergency. There were no details available at the time, nor was there any initial information provided about the driver that would replace Gibbs in the No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD. Though 23XI Racing later confirmed that Daniel Hemric would serve as the replacement driver.

“Due to a family emergency, Ty Gibbs will not be racing in the No. 23 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD today at Phoenix Raceway. In his place, Daniel Hemric will be competing in the No. 23 car today,” the team said in a statement.

Seat swaps are happening in the No. 23 garage for @23XIRacing. Updates to come. Stick with Ch. 90 for the latest. pic.twitter.com/85tOIFiiik — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) November 6, 2022

There were some questions about a guest driver from a member of the Chevrolet lineup after Kaulig Racing’s Chris Rice and AJ Allmendinger went over to the No. 23 team’s pit stall. Allmendinger climbed into the stock car for a seat fitting.

However, Rice indicated that the veteran driver was just helping adjust the cockpit for the replacement driver that would step in for Gibbs. The team also had Noah Gragson and Brandon Jones on hand as potential options.

The Situation Arose After Gibbs Won a Championship

There was no previous indication that Gibbs would miss the race at Phoenix Raceway. He had even confirmed on November 5 that he had plans to close out the 2022 Cup Series season as Kurt Busch’s replacement driver.

Gibbs explained during his championship press conference on November 5 that he could not celebrate the biggest win of his Xfinity Series career. He had to make sure that he would be ready for one more Cup Series start. The finale would have been his 16th start for 23XI Racing.

Praying for the Gibbs family — Cody Ware (@CodyShaneWare) November 6, 2022

“For sure. At the end of the day, racing is more important than celebrating is, and celebrating isn’t going to make me better in the race car at all,” Gibbs told media members. “And I’m 20, so I might have another Monster and call it a night and go wake up tomorrow and go have a whole new day, one more race, last race of the year.”

Hemric Has Significant Experience Competing in Cup

Hemric currently drives for Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series. However, he previously raced for TRD and Joe Gibbs Racing during the 2021 season. This campaign featured 21 top-10 finishes, one win, and the Xfinity Series championship.

Along with his time driving for Toyota, Hemric has experience in the Cup Series. He has made 46 career starts at the top level of NASCAR, including the full 2019 season when he won Rookie of the Year.

Hemric’s 2022 season has featured eight Cup Series starts, all with Kaulig Racing. He has been the team’s main driver during superspeedway races. He also made starts at Auto Club Speedway, Darlington Raceway, and Las Vegas Motor Speedway while posting one top-10 finish.

Hemric’s latest start of the 2022 season will be in a Toyota Camry TRD. He will suit up in place of Gibbs and make his third career start at Phoenix Raceway.