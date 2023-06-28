NASCAR’s Road Course Aces Top Chicago Odds

The NASCAR Cup Series takes on Chicago for the first time on Sunday, July 2. How the race plays out remains unknown, but four road course aces enter as the early favorites to win the historic event.

According to DraftKings, Tyler Reddick, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson, and Chase Elliott are all in a tie for the best odds. They all enter the weekend at 7-1, just ahead of Nashville winners Ross Chastain and AJ Allmendinger at 11-1. Kyle Busch also has favorable odds at 14-1.

There have been two road course races in 2023 so far. Toyota drivers have won both. Reddick won at Circuit of the Americas in March while Truex won at Sonoma Raceway in June. Meanwhile, Larson and Elliott have built up reputations as two of the best road course racers in NASCAR after celebrating several wins.

The Chicago Street Race is a completely different event considering the lack of run-off areas and very little room for mistakes. However, these top four drivers still have the skills to succeed and the equipment capable of winning.

A Street Course Veteran Has Favorable Odds

There are multiple proven road course winners near the top of the odds for the Chicago Street Race. There is also another driver with favorable odds based on his past experience.

Michael McDowell, who has experience competing in street course events from his time in the Grand-Am Rolex Sports Car Series, enters the weekend at 20-1. He is just behind William Byron at 16-1, and he is in a tie with both Chris Buescher and Christopher Bell.

McDowell only has one career Cup Series win — the Daytona 500 — but he has shown speed during the 2023 season while working with crew chief Travis Peterson. He was in contention for the win at Sonoma Raceway before a slow pit stop in the final stage.

McDowell will now try to pair his experience on street courses with his team’s speed at road courses and take advantage of a big opportunity. His sights are set on the playoffs, and this wild card event could present an opportunity.

“I think street courses are so much fun, and just great events and opportunities to bring the race to the people,” McDowell said during a media session. “Doing some in the past and seeing how cool of events street course racing is and how fast the cars look — the sights, the sounds, and all those things — I was really excited about it.

“Yes, there are some challenges – no doubt there are some challenges. I think for all of us: Logistically just figuring out the flow and routine of all the things that you probably think we wouldn’t think about… pit-lane, making changes, just panning out where you’re going to go, what happens if this happens and having a plan for those different scenarios.

“The on-track stuff, I’m not terribly concerned about. It’s very straightforward. It’s a street course with concrete barriers, 90-degree turns, bumpy, not a lot of run-off, and you can’t make any mistakes. I think all that is pretty straightforward.”

The ‘New Events Ace’ Has Decent Odds

There are several road course aces that will draw attention entering the historic weekend in Chicago. There is also another driver that will have the microscope on him based on his success in new events.

The past few seasons have featured new additions to the NASCAR Cup Series schedule. The LA Memorial Coliseum, the dirt version of Bristol Motor Speedway, Road America, Circuit of the Americas, Nashville Superspeedway, and World Wide Technology Raceway are all on this list.

Elliott won at COTA and Road America in 2021 while Larson won at Nashville Superspeedway. Joey Logano won the rest of these events in the inaugural Cup Series races. Now he will head to Chicago for another new event on the schedule.

The reigning Cup Series champion enters the weekend at 28-1, which puts him behind Denny Hamlin at 25-1 and the three drivers at 20-1. Logano is in a tie with Daniel Suarez, who won at Sonoma Raceway in 2022.

Logano only has one road course win in his Cup Series career. He captured the event at Watkins Glen International during the 2015 season. He also won the Xfinity Series race while sweeping the weekend, one of three trips to Victory Lane in the second-tier series.