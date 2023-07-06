William Byron Adds New Primary Partner for Playoffs

William Byron has landed a new partner for the rest of the NASCAR Cup Series season. He will join forces with Relay Payments, which will serve as both a primary and associate partner.

Hendrick Motorsports announced the news ahead of the trip to Atlanta Motor Speedway. The team showed off Byron’s black, silver, and green No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro. HMS also set the schedule for the primary partner.

Bristol and Las Vegas just got a little more interesting. @RelayPayments joins @WilliamByron and the @Hendrick24Team. pic.twitter.com/vIE4ePKH1K — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) July 6, 2023

The No. 24 Relay Payments Chevrolet will make its debut during the Round of 16 elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 16. The scheme will return for the Round of Eight opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 15.

Relay Payments will serve a secondary role to close out the 2023 season. The company will serve as an associate partner for the remaining 18 races.

The Sponsorship Focuses on the Trucking Industry

Relay Payments, which offers a digital payment network for the logistics industry, has a specific goal for this partnership. The company wants to highlight the importance of truck drivers and the trucking industry.

NASCAR has its own significant ties to these drivers and companies. These truck drivers are the ones responsible for transporting the race vehicles and equipment to tracks all across North America.

“Our truck drivers are crucial members of our race teams,” Byron said in a press release. “They’re responsible for getting our race cars and equipment to and from the racetrack every weekend throughout the longest season in sports.

“Without them, we wouldn’t be able to race. I’m happy to be able to partner with Relay, which values and understands the importance of truck drivers as much as we do.”

Byron Has Success at These 2 Tracks

The upcoming races featuring Relay Payments as the primary partner will take place at tracks where Byron has contended for the win and achieved some success.

The North Carolina native has not yet visited Victory Lane at Bristol Motor Speedway in Cup Series competition, but he has finished all but one of his eight starts. He has three top-10 finishes and a pair of top-three finishes.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway is a different story. Byron struggled in his first two starts at the Nevada track, but he has since delivered four top-10 finishes and two top-fives. This also includes a win in the Next Gen era.

Byron captured the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube on March 5, 2023. He started second overall and led 176 laps while battling teammate Kyle Larson (63 laps led) for the win.

Larson appeared to be en route to the win with fewer than 10 laps remaining. After all, he had a lead of more than two seconds. However, the situation changed after Aric Almirola spun into the Turn 4 wall with four laps remaining.

The drivers headed to pit road for fresh tires, and Byron’s crew turned in a two-tire stop that put the No. 24 on the front row for overtime. Once the green flag waved, Byron passed Martin Truex Jr., who had stayed out on older tires, and he led the way to the checkered flag. Larson finished second while Alex Bowman closed out a 1-2-3 HMS finish.