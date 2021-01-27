NBA Reporter Dies Due To COVID-19

Longtime NBA reporter Sekou Smith died Tuesday due to complications of COVID-19. He was 48.

Smith, who was a television analyst for NBATV and an NBA.com writer, spent over 20 years covering the NBA. He covered the Indiana Pacers for the Indianapolis Star, spent time covering the Atlanta Hawks for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution before eventually joining Turner Sports in 2009.

Turner Sports released the following statement, Tuesday.

“We are all heartbroken over Sekou’s tragic passing. His commitment to journalism and the basketball community was immense and we will miss his warm, engaging personality,” Turner Sports said in a statement. “He was beloved by his Turner Sports and NBA friends and colleagues. Our deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones.”

The Turner Sports family mourns the loss of our very own, Sekou Smith. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/97mu4bylfA — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 27, 2021

Smith also hosted the Hang Time Podcast. The NBA also issued a statement via commissioner Adam Silver.

“The NBA mourns the passing of Sekou Smith, a beloved member of the NBA family,” Silver wrote. “Sekou was one of the most affable and dedicated reporters in the NBA and a terrific friend to so many across the league. He covered the game for more than two decades, including the past 11 years with Turner Sports, where he showed his full range of skills as an engaging television analyst, podcast host and writer. Sekou’s love for basketball was clear to everyone who knew him and it always shined through in work.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to his wife, Heather, and their children, Gabriel, Rielly and Cameron.”

He was a native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and studied at Jackson State in Mississippi. Sekou also spent time covering the league inside the NBA’s bubble at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida covering the postseason.

Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade Honor Sekou Smith

Sekou was beloved and respected by his mentors, peers, and NBA players, including All-Star point guard Chris Paul and future Hall of Fame scorer Dwyane Wade.

“Man today just got a little heavier,” Paul tweeted in reference to the January 26, the same day NBA legend Kobe Bryant died one year prior. “My condolences to Sekou’s wife, family, friends, and extended NBA family. What a kind and compassionate man we just lost.”

Wade tweeted out the following.

“I’ve never had anything but positive interactions and conversations with Sekou Smith,” Wade wrote. “Our prayers go out to the Smith family. We lost a good one. Rest In Heaven.”

Senior NBA writer of ESPN’s The Undefeated Marc Spears honored Smith, as well. In his tweet, Spears expresses his deepest condolences while adding how fortunate he is that the two were able to speak recently.

“Thank you for your brotherly friendship, humor, honesty and compassion,” Spears wrote. “Glad we had a chance to tell each other we loved each other three weeks ago. You were a gift to this Earth as a friend, father and a man Sekou Smith. Rest In Peace to my brother. Prayers to your wife & family.”

Thank you for your brotherly friendship, humor, honesty and compassion. Glad we had a chance to tell each other we loved each other three weeks ago. You were a gift to this Earth as a friend, father and a man Sekou Smith. Rest In Peace to my brother. Prayers to your wife & family pic.twitter.com/mqjnZyEHNz — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) January 26, 2021

