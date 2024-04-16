Al Horford Shouts Out Ex-Celtic Blake Griffin After Retirement

Former Boston Celtics big man and six-time All-Star Blake Griffin announced his retirement from the NBA on April 16. Following his announcement, Al Horford spoke kindly of his former teammate while talking with reporters.

Al Horford reacts to Blake Griffin retiring pic.twitter.com/xQNbYJwHua — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) April 16, 2024

“Great teammate. Everybody here, we love Blake,” Horford said, per Bobby Manning’s X account. “There was like a hope that he would be around in some way. Just a lot of good memories with him. The year that he was here, he made it enjoyable for me. It was just fun to come into work with him every day. Getting to talk to him and getting to know him with some of the things off the court, and as a person, just a great guy.”

Horford also praised Griffin’s legacy as a basketball player.

“Definitely a Hall of Fame player with everything that he’s accomplished. I’ll make sure that I reach out to him, but at some point, we’ll celebrate. He had an unbelievable career.”

Griffin typically filled in for Horford when the Celtics rested the latter on back-to-backs. While Griffin didn’t play in every game, he proved himself as a valuable stand-in when the Celtics’ frontcourt was short-handed.

Play

By the time he got to the Celtics, Griffin was not the superstar that he was on the Los Angeles Clippers and Detroit Pistons. However, his basketball IQ made him a valued piece of the 2022-23 Celtics.

Blake Griffin Expresses Gratitude in Retirement Post

Griffin announced his retirement via his personal X account on April 16.

In his retirement announcement, Griffin singled out those who helped him along the way, though he only specifically mentioned a few people.

“I’m thankful for every single moment — not just the good ones: the wins, the awards, the dunks, and the memorable times spent with family, friends, fans, teammates, and coaches.. I could continue on about the people in my life who have contributed immensely to my career, but in this short non-letter, I have to acknowledge my parents, Tommy and Gail, and my brother, Taylor, for their unconditional support and guidance. Lastly, my agent Sam Goldfeder, who has been a steadfast voice of reason and my wartime consigliere — thank you.”

Griffin also expressed his gratitude for what he went through in the 14 years he played in the NBA.

“I am equally thankful for the not-so-good-moments: the losses, the injuries, the wayyyy too many surgeries, the lessons, the heartbreaks, and it wouldn’t be (a) sports retirement letter without acknowledging the ‘haters.’ All of these experiences made my 14 years in the league truly unforgettable, and I can’t help but to just feel thankful.”

Celtics Wanted Blake Griffin Back

Horford confirmed what had been public knowledge since the 2023 NBA Offseason. The Celtics wanted Griffin to come back for another season. Marc Stein reported as such on August 7. However, at the time, it wasn’t clear if the interest was mutual.

“The Celtics, league sources say, have interest in re-signing Blake Griffin,” Stein wrote. “Less clear is Griffin’s stance, at 34, on returning to Boston for a 15th NBA season. Griffin signed with the Celtics in early October after training camp had already begun and appeared in just one playoff game after playing in 41 regular-season games.”

Griffin may not have wanted to come back, but that clearly didn’t have anything to do with the Celtics.