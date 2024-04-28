After Brushing Off Celtics, Jimmy Butler’s Prediction Goes Woefully Bad

The Miami Heat shocked the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series, winning 111-101 on Wednesday, April 24. Playing without their best player in Jimmy Butler, the eighth-seeded Heat took charge to even the series against the top-seeded Celtics.

During the early stages of Game 3 in Miami, TNT’s Chris B. Haynes caught up with Butler, who didn’t seem too happy with the all the Celtics media hype. He also offered a bold prediction that didn’t turn out so well.

Jimmy Butler’s Game 3 Prediction Against the Celtics Was Way Off

"If I gotta hear one more praise about Boston on national tv when we win a game, I'm tired of hearing that, man." 🍿@ChrisBHaynes caught up with Jimmy Butler during Game 3 pic.twitter.com/UcmHLjEHXS — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 27, 2024

Butler, out indefinitely with an MCL injury, is itching to get back onto the court. The playoffs are when the Heat star shines. Just ask the Celtics, a heavy favorite last year, who dropped Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals at home to Butler and the Heat.

During his interview with Haynes, Butler said he was unsure of his return to the floor.

“I don’t know about a timeline, but we’ve been working,” Butler told Haynes. “I want to hoop. I want to get out there. I want some of this.”

Heat fans were excited for their first home game of the series, and so was Butler. The Heat were 14-point underdogs in the first two games in Boston, and the Celtics were still significant favorites in Miami. While many doubted the Heat, Butler and the Heat believe in themselves, so much that he offered a bold Game 3 prediction that backfired.

“I think we believe,” Butler said. “It’s everybody else that don’t. “If I gotta hear one more praise about Boston on national TV when we win a game, I’m tired of hearing that, man.

“It’s 1-1, and we about to go up 2-1. See ya later. Peace.”

The Heat were thumped in embarrassing fashion, losing 104-84. After shooting lights out in Game 2, Miami scored 12 points in the first quarter and trailed 63-39 at halftime. They were never in the game.

The Heat Sorely Miss Butler Play

Butler is a different animal when it comes to the playoffs. The Heat are a different team with Butler in the lineup.

Miami’s Game 2 victory came as a result of shooting 23-for-43 from 3-point land. That wasn’t the case in Game 3. The Heat made just nine of 28 shots from downtown. For the game, they shot 32-for-77 (41.6%).

Butler has proven to take his game to another level once the postseason arrives, but nobody stepped up and took charge for Miami in the Game 3 loss.

Miami is overmatched against a Celtics team that finished a league-best 64-18 this season and has homecourt secured throughout the playoffs. A Miami win in Game 3 would’ve likely turned Celtics fans into doubters, but the well-balance Celtics showed up, took charge, and made Butler’s prediction laughable.

"Our attention to detail on the defensive end today was a lot better than last game." Jayson Tatum on how the Celtics were able to slow down the Heat tonight pic.twitter.com/MR0VM1c0o7 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 28, 2024

Celtics star Jayson Tatum admitted that his team’s focus on the defensive side of the ball played a key factor in Boston reclaiming the series lead.

“I think our attention to detail on the defensive end today was a lot better than last game,” Tatum said postgame. “Tried out best to just not let them get comfortable, in a rhythm.

“They’re gonna make shots, just try to make it as tough as you can as often as you can.”