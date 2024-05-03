Charles Barkley Still Demanding $5K for Role in Infamous Larry Bird vs. Dr. J Brawl

Charles Barkley had an up-close view of the infamous brawl between Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird and Philadelphia 76ers veteran star Julius Erving back in November 1984. In fact, Barkley’s view was too close.

During an early-season meeting the Celtics met their Eastern Conference rival 76ers in a game that had a playoff-like atmosphere. There was plenty of jawing at each other, and Bird’s mouth ignited a brawl between the two future Hall of Famers. Several fines were levied. Barkley was one player who took a hit in the wallet, and it’s something that still bothers him. He said the NBA still owes him $5,000, and that sounds about right if interest is included.

Charles Barkley Reminisces About the Infamous Larry Bird vs. Dr. J Brawl

The best thing about Barkley is his genuineness. He’ll always say what’s on his mind, not matter the situation. During an April 2024 appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast, Sharpe asked him about the fight between the two stars that began with Bird doing his typical trash-talking, telling Dr. J. it’s time for him to retire. At the time of the fight, Bird had 42 points in the game. Erving had six.

The two eventually went at it. Punches were thrown. According to The New York Times, 18 people involved in the melee were fined. Bird and Erving were each fined $7,500, the second-highest total for player conduct at the time. Kermit Washington was fined $10,000 and suspended him for 60 days for punching Rudy Tomjanovich in 1977.

Barkley, who seemingly was doing his part to break up the fight by holding Bird back, was fined $1,000.

“First of all, I hate the NBA for that reason,” Barkley told Sharpe. “They owe me $5,000. I’m still pissed to this day. The one thing I would never do is hold a guy for another guy to hit him. I’m still mad to this day. You owe me $5,000 Adam Silver.

“Larry Bird was a great trash-talker. He’s like, ‘Charles, y’all better get this old man off me.’ I’m telling you, he’s just roasting Doc. It goes on, up and down. Larry’s just killing him, and Doc just had enough.”

Barkley Explained His Role in the Fight

November 9, 1984: That Larry Bird/Dr. J fight at the Boston Garden. No suspensions. Bird and Erving were fined $7,500 each, which, at the time were the second-highest fines for player conduct in NBA history. No suspensions.pic.twitter.com/tBmB3nNmxw — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) November 9, 2021

Back then, the Celtics and Lakers battled for Eastern Conference supremacy. The Celtics defeated the 76ers in the conference finals to reach the 1981 NBA Finals. In 1982 and 1983, the Sixers reached the championship round before the Celtics returned in 1984.

Neither Bird nor Erving was suspended in the fight. In all, a total of $30,500 in fines was assessed. Barkley explained his role in the brawl to Sharpe.

“I just kind of grabbed Larry,” said Barkley. “I’m not even looking at Doc. When I went back and looked at the tape, Doc was nailing his (expletive). I was just trying to pull the guys apart.

“I grabbed Larry to stop him from hitting Doc, and Doc’s whaling away.

“It starting because Larry was like, ‘Y’all better get this old man off me. I’m gonna kill him out here.’ Larry was one of the best trash-talkers ever.”