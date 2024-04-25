A Stunned Charles Barkley Asks Question Celtics Fans Want Answered After Embarrassing Loss

Boston Celtics fans are all too familiar with this. A heavy favorite at home in the postseason, the Celtics came out flat and watched the Miami Heat take charge in the second half of Game 2 and escape with a 111-101 victory on Wednesday, April 24, to even the series at a game apiece.

Celtics fans suffered through this against the same Heat team last year in the conference finals. A significant favorite at home in Game 7 with an NBA Finals berth on the line, the Celtics were embarrassed in front of their home crowd, falling 103-84. After Boston’s most recent loss, Charles Barkley, who admitted the result was a “shocker” to him, couldn’t understand what Boston’s postseason problem at home is.

Charles Barkley: What’s Going On When Those Guys Play at Home?

"What the hell is going on when those guys play at home?" 👀 Chuck on the Celtics' struggles at home in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/mu3Gls84IZ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 25, 2024

The top-seeded Celtics made quick work of the Heat in Game 1, winning 114-94. They got too comfortable in Game 2.

Miami shot lights out from 3-point land, going 23-for-43, to send the series back to Miami tied heading into Game 3. The banged-up Heat, playing without playoff star Jimmy Butler, were 14-point underdogs, but that didn’t matter. Miami continued a trend that’s been haunting both the Celtics and their fans over the last four postseasons.

That trend was brought up by “NBA on TNT” host Ernie Johnson before Game 2 began.

“You know we had this conversation before the game about this home record over the last four postseasons, 13-13 coming in,” Johnson said to Barkley after Miami’s upset win. “I said is that still a concern, and you said, no, it’s a different team.”

Barkley interrupted as asked the question Celtics fans want answered.

“This was a shocker to me,” Barkley said postgame. “It started last game. When you’re up 34 and you let them get back in the game — you get from 34 to 12 — they probably got some things going.

“You have to say to yourself, ‘What the hell is going on when those guys play at home?’ For the talent they’ve had for the last four to five years, to be .500 at home is something. I don’t even know how to explain that to be honest with you.”

Barkley Said It Would Be a ‘Gag Job’ If the Celtics Didn’t Win the NBA Title

Play

During a Sunday edition of TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” Barkley said he’d be shocked if the Celtics didn’t with the championship this year.

“The Celtics are going to win the world championship, Barkley said. They’ve been the best team in the NBA all year.

“I’ll be totally, totally shocked if they don’t win the championship. I look at Denver in the West. That’s the one team that can compete with them, but if the Boston Celtics don’t win the championship, it would be a total gag job.”

"We knew it wasn't going to be easy. There's a lot of history between these two franchises, especially recently." Jayson Tatum talks about how the Heat came out and responded in Game 2 pic.twitter.com/3VrzXT5te3 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 25, 2024

They certainly gagged in Game 2. Celtics star Jayson Tatum tried to downplay the loss, saying the playoffs are a different animal, especially whyen playing the Heat.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy,” Tatum said postgame. ‘There’s a lot of history between these two franchises, especially recently. Regardless of seeding or who’s in or who’s out, it’s the playoffs, especially with that team.”

The Celtics will try to reclaim the series lead on Saturday. Fortunately for them, the game is on the road.