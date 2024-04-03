Celtics Assistant Named a Candidate for NBA Head Coach Job: Report

The Boston Celtics revamped their coaching staff during the 2023 NBA Offseason. Among their additions was former Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Charles Lee. It appears that the league has taken notice of Lee’s efforts since joining Joe Mazzulla’s staff.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that, following Steve Clifford’s resignation as the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets, multiple candidates have emerged as his replacement. The list included Lee.

“Sources: Among the league’s assistant coaching candidates expected to be considered in the Charlotte process: Sacramento’s Jordi Fernandez, Boston’s Charles Lee, Miami’s Chris Quinn, Phoenix’s Kevin Young, and others,” Wojnarowski posted on his X account on March 3.

Lee has been an assistant coach in the NBA since 2014, when he first started with the Atlanta Hawks. This is the first season in which Lee has not coached under Mike Budenholzer. Where Budenholzer has gone, Lee has followed, as the former coached both the Bucks and Hawks during that time.

Working for the Celtics under Mazzulla gives Lee the chance to prove that he can be a head coach. Recently, multiple Celtics assistants, including Will Hardy and Damon Stoudamire, left not too long after the Celtics hired them.

Al Horford Praises Charles Lee’s Addition to Coaching Staff

Horford played for Lee before the former came to the Celtics in 2016. Lee was an assistant coach for the Hawks during Horford’s last two years with the team from 2014 to 2016.

On April 3, Horford talked about what Lee has brought to the Celtics, adding that he believes a head coaching job is inevitable for Lee.

“His leadership has been great,” Horford told reporters, per CLNS Media Boston Sports Net’s YouTube Channel. “He’s just a guy that cares about winning and transmits that to the team. He’s been a big part of what we’ve done here. It’s no secret that he’s one of those guys that it’s just a matter of time when he’s going to be in a position to get a head coaching job.”

Horford also talked about what it’s been like for Lee to transition to the Celtics’ coaching staff.

“It’s been seamless. He’s kind of fit in with the group and him and Joe and our coaching staff. Those guys are pretty connected. And I don’t really feel ever like a disconnect. From the beginning, from September, since we all started coming in here working together, it felt like he was working with us for a few years.”

Derrick White Praises Charles Lee’s Impact

Horford wasn’t the only one who sang Lee’s praises. White expressed a similar sentiment while talking with reporters on April 3.

“Yeah, he’s been great for us. Great energy each and every day. Great attitude. Just great knowledge of the game. So we’re lucky to have him. We’ve learned a lot (from him) throughout this whole season,” White said, per CLNS Media Boston Sports Network’s YouTube Channel.

This may very well be Lee’s lone year with the Celtics before he moves on to greener pastures. If that’s how things turn out, it’s evident that he’s left an impression on multiple Celtics.